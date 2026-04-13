

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The export growth in the Netherlands accelerated somewhat after easing sharply in the previous month, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Monday.



Exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 1.4 percent growth in January.



During February, companies mainly exported more machinery, minerals, and transport equipment, while those of food and beverages were lower.



The volume of imports showed a decrease of 0.3 percent compared to last year amid fewer inflows of minerals and transport equipment.



In April, export conditions were less unfavorable than in February as the development of real exchange rates and German producer confidence were less negative.



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