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WKN: A41H9X | ISIN: NL0015002K83 | Ticker-Symbol: JP71
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 11:44
16,150 Euro
-0,31 % -0,050
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AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVAS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVAS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,15016,25011:48
16,15016,25011:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HAVAS
HAVAS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAVAS NV16,150-0,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.