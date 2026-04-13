Nordic American Tankers Limited - Chaotic conditions create more transportation work for NAT

Monday, April 13, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

In these chaotic times, many of you ask us about the energy markets and what consequences these may have for our business.

First, our main priority is the safety of our crew.

Second, NAT is in the business of transporting energy. We are never involved in politics. Geopolitical uncertainty normally increases demand for our services.

The market for us is strong.

As an example, we just fixed a 1-year Time Charter with a major customer at a rate of about $75,000/day. Our operating costs are less than $10,000/day.

Our main customers are the largest energy companies in the world, including Exxon, Shell, British Petroleum, Total and Equinor. These companies lease our ships on a regular basis and account for more than 50% of our business.

We have ships in the AG area. This does not represent an insurance problem.

In the present, very strong market, we have adjusted our fleet by selling some of our vessels built in 2003, 2004 and 2005 at good prices. The recent transactions improve our financial flexibility and strengthen NAT.

We believe that the hostilities we see will subside and that we soon will be back to normal when business is based on trust, integrity, and a strong willingness to do well.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



