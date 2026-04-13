TRATON SE: TRATON GROUP records decline in unit sales to 68,600 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026

TRATON GROUP records decline in unit sales to 68,600 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026
Munich, April 13, 2026 - As expected, the TRATON GROUP got off to a slow start to 2026. According to preliminary data, a total of 68,600 vehicles were delivered across the TRATON brands in the first quarter of 2026, down 6% on the prior-year quarter. By contrast, unit sales of all-electric vehicles increased by 38%.
TRATON GROUP unit sales:
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Delta
|TRATON GROUP
|68,600
|73,100
|-6%
|of which all-electric vehicles
|860
|620
|38%
|- Scania Vehicles & Services
|21,000
|22,200
|-6%
|of which all-electric vehicles
|130
|100
|25%
|- MAN Truck & Bus
|23,600
|20,600
|14%
|of which all-electric vehicles
|540
|380
|44%
|- International Motors
|13,300
|16,900
|-21%
|of which all-electric vehicles
|180
|90
|113%
|- Volkswagen Truck & Bus
|10,800
|13,400
|-20%
|of which all-electric vehicles
|0
|60
|-93%
Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures
Scania sold 6% fewer vehicles in the first quarter of 2026 than in the prior-year quarter, weighed down by a sharp decline in unit sales in South America, particularly in Brazil.
MAN Truck & Bus grew unit sales by 14% on the back of healthy European order activity in previous months, compared to the relatively weak prior-year quarter.
International saw unit sales decrease by roughly one fifth over the prior-year quarter. Although the US market has recently shown encouraging signs of an upturn in customer demand, this has not yet had an impact on unit sales.
Volkswagen Truck & Bus sold 20% fewer vehicles in the first quarter of 2026 than in the prior-year quarter due to the persistently difficult market situation in South America.
The TRATON GROUP will publish its 3M 2026 Interim Statement on April 29, 2026. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/
Contact
Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com
Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com
TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.