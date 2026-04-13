Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling to test several porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) targets on the Hanson Property.

The Hanson Property is a part of the Company's Nechako Project, which is comprised of three properties totalling 26,932 hectares (269 km2) in west-central British Columbia. The Nechako Project features multiple exploration targets for significant porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) mineralization and high-grade Au-Ag vein systems in the southern portion of the productive Stikine Terrane (Figure 1). Rokmaster has been active in developing the Nechako Project for several years, efficiently vectoring towards robust drill targets and getting necessary exploration drill permits approved for all the properties.

For more technical details related to the focus of the drill program, please refer to Rokmaster's recent press release dated March 11th, 2026.

Alongside the commencement of drilling at its Hanson Property, the Company has outlined an ambitious 2026 exploration program across all three properties of the Nechako Project. Planned activities include additional fieldwork, an IP survey, and drill testing at the Mystery Property with fieldwork set to commence in early June. The entire Nechako Project is fully permitted for exploration drilling, and the Company is funded to execute the 2026 program as currently planned.

Rokmaster thanks the professional team at Hy-Tech Drilling, from nearby Smithers, BC, in working with our field crew to efficiently & expertly execute the drill program.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"I was recently on site at the Hanson Property, and the drill program is progressing very well. We are all excited by the fantastic targets at the Wilson Zone which have not been thoroughly tested, and there are many more targets remaining at the Buckley and Cyr Zones on the Hanson Property. This is a great time of year to be working on the fully road-accessible Nechako Project with improving weather conditions, crew & equipment availability. Core sample analytical results should be received sooner than during the busy months of the summer season."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: receipt of regulatory approval with respect to the Hanson Property transaction; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292148

Source: Rokmaster Resources Corp.