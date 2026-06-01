Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") provides an update on exploration activities within the Nechako Project.

Crews will soon mobilize to complete a detailed Induced Polarization Survey ("IP Survey") over several porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) targets on the Mystery Property. This survey will sharpen targets planned for drill testing during the fall. The IP Survey will be conducted by SJ Geophysics and is planned to be a pole-dipole active array capable of investigating chargeability and resistivity to depths of 300-400 m (Figure 2).

The current targets include the B2 and B3 zones which exhibit elevated copper, molybdenum, and gold in rock sample results associated with strongly potassic-altered andesite hosting a dense stockwork of pyrite-chalcopyrite-biotite-magnetite veinlets. The B2 Zone is exposed along a creek for approximately 200 m. The surrounding area, including ~800 m toward the B3 Zone, is covered by glacial till so the IP Survey will greatly assist in planning specific drill targets in this area.

Approximately 2.5 km to the northeast, an IP Survey is planned to investigate a coincident soil and magnetic anomaly in the northern portion of the Ford Anomaly area. This area is underlain by rhyolite belong to the Kasalka Group which displays strong phyllic alteration over a broad area including intense sericite replacement and disseminated pyrite. Hyperspectral work completed in the previous years indicates that higher-temperature paragonite occurs below a certain elevation in the Ford Anomaly area inferring that potential exists at depth.

Another ~1.1 km to the north of the Ford Anomaly, the planned IP Survey will test an area of stockwork quartz veining in sericite- and potassic-altered porphyritic monzonite. A Re-Os age dating study1 of molybdenite mineralization in this area indicates that it falls within the range of the productive late Cretaceous Bulkley Intrusive Suite that is related to porphyry systems in the region such as the Huckleberry, Ox, Seel, and Poplar Deposits.

Field work on the Fox-Coconut Property is planned for early June to further explore the high-grade gold and silver mineralization on that Property. Geochemical results from the drill program completed on the Hanson Property in April 2026 are expected soon and will be reported promptly afterwards.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The IP Survey planned for the Mystery Property will capture valuable subsurface geophysical data to refine several compelling targets on the Property. We are excited to continue advancing the Nechako Project throughout 2026 and are fully funded to complete the programs as currently planned. This region and its underlying geology represent an exceptional setting for the discovery of significant porphyry copper mineralization - an opportunity that Rokmaster is actively pursuing."

Nechako Project

The Mystery Property is a part of the Company's Nechako Project, which totals 26,704 hectares (267 km2) across three properties located in west-central British Columbia. The Nechako Project features multiple exploration targets for significant porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) mineralization and high-grade Au-Ag vein systems in the southern portion of the productive Stikine terrane (Figure 1). Rokmaster has advanced the Nechako Project over several years, systematically vectoring towards robust drill targets across its three drill permitted properties.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

1 Rokmaster Resources Corp. news release January 23, 2026.

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Source: Rokmaster Resources Corp.