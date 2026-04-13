Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to present its 2026 exploration plans at its 100% owned Desmaraisville South Project (the "Project"). Bonterra is planning a 10,000 to 12,000 meters ("m") diamond drill program starting mid-April and followed by other exploration programs to be completed by year-end (See Figure 1, which highlights the targeted areas).

Marc-André Pelletier, President and CEO commented: "At our 100% owned Desmaraisville South Project, the 2026 exploration program is designed, among other objectives, to test deep targets on the eastern side of the O'Brien intrusive, which hosts the Bachelor and Moroy deposits. Additional targets will also be evaluated near the Bachelor Mill, the only fully permitted processing facility in the region. The recent update to the Mineral Resource Estimates for the Bachelor and Moroy deposits, together with the 2026 exploration campaign, underscores the Company's commitment to advancing the Desmaraisville project toward a mining restart while maximizing the use of its existing permitted infrastructure."

2026 Exploration Plans

Drill 10,000 to 12,000 m near the Bachelor Mill Complex, including the Mistik 13 Zone, the Hewfran Zone, the Deep Drilling Targets adjacent to the O'Brien Intrusive on the East, the Céré and, Murgor Showings to the South and other targets.

Carry out field work, focusing on mapping and rock geochemical sampling.

Conduct a resampling program on the historic Hewfran, Bachelor and Moroy drill core.

Complete a 3D inversion model with geological constraints of the 2023 gravimetric geophysical survey.

Further advance the permitting process at the Comex to increase throughput at the Bachelor Mill and expand the capacity of the tailings management area.

Figure 1: Desmaraisville South Project - Prospective Drill Targets, 2026 diamond drill campaign

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O'Brien Intrusive Deep Drilling Target

The Company is planning a deep drilling program to test potential gold targets around the O'Brien intrusive, which hosts the Bachelor and Moroy deposits on the Western side (see Figure 2). The program aims to evaluate potential of new gold mineralization on the eastern side of the intrusive, with drilling targeting an approximate vertical depth of 900 m.

Figure 2: Desmaraisville South Project - O'Brien Deep Target - Plan and Section Views

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Highlights of the field work and resampling program

Field work at Desmaraisville South will begin this summer to better evaluate high-grade gold showings located within the Opawica-Guercheville and Wedding-Lamarck corridor of deformation. This program will also complete the evaluation of 1) near-surface gold-bearing structures, 2) low-gravity anomalies which may be related to felsic intrusions, and 3) the re-sampled historical trenches.

A relogging and sampling program is planned for all historical drill core from the Hewfran, Bachelor, and Moroy deposits. This program will include an adequate sampling of intervals with economic grades that have not been sampled previously.

Laurentia Exploration based in Jonquière, Québec, has been contracted to carry out a metallogenic and structural study on the Desmaraisville South Property. The objective of this study is to better define the structural controls of gold mineralization on known deposits and ultimately to improve the quality of our future drill targets.

Sander Geophysics based in Ottawa, Ontario, was commissioned to generate a 3D inversion model of 2023 gravimetric data to model three-dimensional volumes that could correspond to late intrusions such as the O'Brien intrusion which hosts the Bachelor and Moroy deposits.

LithologIQ based in Montréal, Québec, has been mandated to process 20,000 m of drill core using their hyperspectral core scanning technology. Historic and recent drill core from all gold mineralized environments at the Project will be scanned directly at the mine site. The recognition of minerals associated with gold-bearing environments will allow for the rapid identification of new areas with high potential during a drilling campaign.

Qualified Person

M. Donald Trudel, P.Geo. (OGQ # 813), Director Geology for the Company, oversees all exploration activities on the Desmaraisville Property and has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Trudel is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Québec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry(1), Moroy, and Bachelor(2) gold deposits, which collectively hold 16.8 million tonnes ("Mt") at an average grade of 3.02 g/t Au for 1.63 million ounces ("Moz") of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources, plus 15.6 Mt at 4.32 g/t Au for 2.17 Moz of Inferred Mineral Resources.

In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko Mining") for the Urban-Barry properties (the "JV Agreement"), which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. In October 2024, Gold Fields Ltd, through a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, completed the acquisition of Osisko Mining for C$2.16 billion. Gold Fields is now the counterparty to the JV Agreement and can continue to earn a 70% interest in the joint venture by incurring C$30 million in work expenditures on or before November 2026 (including expenditures incurred by Osisko Mining prior to October 2024). This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.

(1) See news release of the Company dated February 23, 2026, and titled "Bonterra Reports Significant Mineral Resources Growth at Barry and Gladiator Deposits" for further details.

(2) See news release of the Company dated April 1st, 2026, and titled "Bonterra Reports Significant Mineral Resource Growth at Bachelor and Moroy, 100% owned Deposits and Provides Corporate Updates" for further details.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking and are often identified by words such as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", and "intend". Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding, the 2026 exploration program at the Desmaraisville South and at Phoenix JV, including planned drilling activities, deep-drilling objectives at the Barry deposit, proposed camp upgrades, and Gold Fields' ability to complete the remaining earn-in expenditures under the JV Agreement.

These statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable by management, including assumptions regarding exploration plans, budgets, schedules, regulatory approvals, and the continued advancement of work by Gold Fields. However, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes to exploration plans, results that differ from expectations, operational or permitting challenges, the ability of the parties to complete the Joint Venture, the timing and completion of earn-in expenditures, the speculative nature of mineral exploration, commodity price fluctuations, and the availability of financing. Additional information regarding risks can be found in the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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Source: Bonterra Resources Inc.