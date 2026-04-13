

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veteran Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's 16 years of rule came to an end with the center-right Opposition Tisza party securing a landslide victory in Hungary's parliamentary election on Sunday.



62-year-old Orban conceded defeat, and congratulated Péter Magyar, leader of the Tisza party.



Anti-European Union, pro-Russian Orban was also a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, who endorsed the nationalist leader in the election.



With counting of votes almost over, reports quoting election officials said Tisza party won 138 seats and is set to secure two-thirds majority in the 199-member National Assembly.



Orbán's Fidesz party has won 55 seats while the far-right Our Homeland party has finished third with just six seats.



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