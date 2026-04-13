A.I.S. Resources Limited: A.I.S. Resources engages Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. to complete a high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic survey to support exploration across its St. John Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V: AIS • OTC PINK: AISSF • FRA:5YH) (the "Company" or "AIS") is pleased to announce it has engaged Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. of Laval, Quebec to complete a high resolution helicopter-borne magnetic survey over its Saint John Project, located in South Western New Brunswick.

The survey will be deployed across selected polygons within the broader St. John Project area and will be conducted using Geometrics G822 sensor technologies, to deliver high-resolution, low-noise magnetic data across varied terrain conditions. A total of 2125 line kilometres with survey line spacing of 50 metres, and tie line spacing of 350 metres will be flown. The survey lines will be flown at orientation N125, and tie lines at N215. All survey areas will be flown following a pre-defined 3D flight surface having a rate of climb/descent of 20%, a minimum ground clearance of 50 metres and a power line altitude of 120 metres.

The goal of the survey is to complete high-confidence magnetic anomaly mapping across the project.

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO of AIS said, "We are excited to kick off our first exploration program- The Saint John Project offers multiple opportunities to discover exploration targets across its 101 square km area. This airborne survey will be critical in refining our targeting strategy and driving future drill campaigns."

The survey will commence on April 15, 2026, with interpretation of results expected shortly after completing the survey. These results will guide the next phase of exploration, including ground-based geophysics, mapping, and drill targeting.

About the Saint John Project

The Saint John Project is interpreted to be prospective for IOCG-style mineralization based on regional geology. The IOCG exploration targets provide strategic exposure to gold, silver (precious metals), copper (energy transition metal), antimony, and rhenium (critical minerals).

The project covers 101 km² in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. Located just 20 km west of Saint John, New Brunswick, and 50 km from the U.S. border, the project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including highways, rail, deep-water port, power stations, and a skilled local workforce.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that further to its news release of February 24, 2026, the Company issued on April 1, 2026, an aggregate of 2,124,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.0525 per Common Share to settle an aggregate amount of $111,510 in debt owed to certain arm's length creditors (the "Debt Settlement"). The Company has entered into the debt settlement to improve its financial position by reducing its existing liabilities. All securities issued in connection with the debt settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects, and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin- CEO

For further information please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

M: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release- Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.