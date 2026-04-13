Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - EasySMX, a global gaming peripherals brand committed to delivering experiences beyond expectations, today announced the launch of the M20 Mobile Gaming Controller, a next-generation device engineered to redefine how players experience mobile gaming across iPad Mini and smartphones.

With an ultra-stretch design, breakthrough RoSync rotating control system, and pro-grade performance hardware, the M20 transforms mobile devices into a fully immersive handheld gaming system-bridging the gap between convenience and console-level control.

A New Standard for Mobile Gaming

As mobile hardware continues to evolve, the gameplay experience has remained constrained by touch controls and fragmented controller setups.

The M20 addresses this disconnect with a tablet-first handheld design, supporting devices up to 8.5 inches with a 215mm stretch range. Whether paired with an iPad Mini or a smartphone, the controller delivers a balanced grip and a fully unobstructed screen-eliminating finger interference and awkward viewing angles.

From couch sessions to gaming in bed or on the go, the M20 enables players to pick up and play instantly, without compromise.

EasySMX Introduces M20 - Bringing Console-Level Control to iPad Mini and Mobile Gaming

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Introducing RoSync

One of the most persistent friction points in modern gaming is the inconsistency of control layouts across platforms.

The EasySMX M20 introduces RoSync Rotating ABXY Layout, a mechanical innovation that allows players to physically switch button configurations to match different button layout, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and PlayStation Remote Play.

With a simple rotation, the layout aligns instantly-no disassembly, no relearning, and no input errors.

Product Insight from EasySMX

"Today's players don't stay within a single ecosystem-they move between platforms constantly," said Robin, Product Director at EasySMX.

"But traditional controllers are static. Every time you switch platforms, your muscle memory is disrupted. That's a subtle but critical break in immersion."

Robin noted that the inspiration behind RoSync came from observing real-world player behavior rather than conventional controller design frameworks.

"We wanted to eliminate that invisible friction. The idea was simple: instead of forcing players to adapt, the controller should adapt to them. RoSync allows players to maintain their instinctive control habits across platforms, making the experience feel seamless."

Built for Precision, Speed, and Competitive Play

The EasySMX M20 integrates Hall Effect analog sticks with a 1000Hz polling rate, delivering drift-free precision and ultra-fast response times. This ensures consistent, accurate input for high-intensity gameplay scenarios such as FPS and action titles.

In addition, mechanical micro-switch buttons provide crisp, tactile feedback and faster actuation compared to traditional membrane designs-giving players more confidence and control in every input.

Designed Around Real Gameplay Scenarios

Beyond performance, the M20 is built to improve how players interact with games over extended sessions.

Features such as dual-mode triggers, programmable M1/M2 back buttons, and turbo functionality allow players to optimize control schemes, reduce repetitive strain, and execute complex actions with ease.

This design philosophy ensures that the controller is not only powerful, but also practical-supporting both competitive play and long-term comfort.

Delivering Beyond Expectations

EasySMX M20 reflects EasySMX's broader commitment to delivering products that go beyond incremental upgrades.

By identifying overlooked friction points-such as platform switching, ergonomic limitations, and input inconsistency-and solving them through purposeful innovation, EasySMX continues to push the boundaries of what mobile gaming accessories can achieve.

With the M20, players gain more than a controller-they gain a new way to experience mobile gaming.

Availability & Pricing

The EasySMX M20 Mobile Gaming Controller has pre-launched at EasySMX's official website and major global retail platforms including Amazon, AliExpress and more. Pricing and release details will be announced at launch.

Learn More About M20: https://www.easysmx.com/pages/easysmx-m20-mobile-gaming-controller-launch-campaign

About EasySMX

EasySMX is a professional brand dedicated to gaming technologies and peripherals for over 10 years. With a commitment to innovation and quality, EasySMX serves a global community of gaming enthusiasts.

Operating its own R&D Centre, Manufacturing Centre, and Consumer Research Centre, EasySMX continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology.

For more information about EasySMX, visit www.easysmx.com.

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Source: Global News