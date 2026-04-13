UCB announces new clinical data from its generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) portfolio at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) meeting

UCB will present additional studies and data analyses highlighting UCB's ongoing commitment to improving outcomes for people living with gMG

Two studies assessed the bioequivalence and effectiveness of zilucoplan auto-injector (ZLP-AI) administration compared with pre-filled syringe (ZLP-PFS) 1

UCB is presenting 21 abstracts in total from its innovative neurology portfolio including 14 epilepsy abstracts and six myasthenia gravis (MG) abstracts at AAN 2026

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced data from two clinical studies assessing ZLP-AI in adult patients who are anti-AChR antibody positivegMG as well as in healthy volunteers. The studies evaluated the effectiveness of a ZLP- AI as a potential new alternative administration option, and the bioequivalence of ZLP-AI relative to ZLP-PFS. ZLP-AI is an investigational administration option for the treatment of gMG in adult patients who are anti-AChR antibody positive and the presentation is currently not approved in the U.S.

DV0013 was a Phase 3b open-label, multicenter study in adult patients with gMG self-administering zilucoplan via auto-injector once daily.1 DV0012 was a Phase 1, open-label, single-center, two-period crossover study in healthy adult volunteers to establish bioequivalence of zilucoplan delivered via an auto-injector pen compared with a pre-filled syringe.1

"While symptom control is of course essential, successfully treating gMG should go beyond symptom management and consider tailored therapies that align with a patient's needs, lifestyle and quality-of-life goals," said Omar Sinno, MD, US Medical Strategy Lead, US Rare Disease.

UCB will also present five additional studies and data analyses, further highlighting UCB's ongoing commitment to improving outcomes for people living with gMG including:

Response to Rozanolixizumab Across Treatment Cycles in Patients with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis: A Post Hoc Analysis of Final Pooled Phase 3 Data: An analysis evaluated the response to rozanolixizumab over multiple treatment cycles in adult patients with gMG, based on their Cycle 1 response. 2





An analysis evaluated the response to rozanolixizumab over multiple treatment cycles in adult patients with gMG, based on their Cycle 1 response. Sustained Minimal Symptom Expression in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis: A 120-Week Post Hoc Analysis of RAISE-XT: A post hoc analysis assessed the durability of minimal symptom expression (MSE) response during treatment with zilucoplan in patients with gMG. 3





A post hoc analysis assessed the durability of minimal symptom expression (MSE) response during treatment with zilucoplan in patients with gMG. Treatment Goals in Myasthenia Gravis: Expert Consensus Recommendations . Using the RAND/UCLA Appropriateness Method: Seventeen myasthenia gravis experts from North America, Europe and Asia reached consensus on 21 recommendations to define and operationalize treatment goals for patients with MG. Recommendations emphasize the importance of patient engagement and education, reassessing and changing treatment to achieve goals and care coordination with other specialists. 4





. Seventeen myasthenia gravis experts from North America, Europe and Asia reached consensus on 21 recommendations to define and operationalize treatment goals for patients with MG. Recommendations emphasize the importance of patient engagement and education, reassessing and changing treatment to achieve goals and care coordination with other specialists. Treatment Characteristics and Healthcare Resource Utilization Among Adult Patients With Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Initiating Rozanolixizumab in the United States: This real-world, retrospective, non-interventional cohort study of adult patients (N=719) receiving rozanolixizumab in the US evaluated treatment patterns and healthcare resource utilization (HCRU). 5





This real-world, retrospective, non-interventional cohort study of adult patients (N=719) receiving rozanolixizumab in the US evaluated treatment patterns and healthcare resource utilization (HCRU). Missed Opportunities for Pharmacist Intervention Among Medicare Fee-for-Service Beneficiaries with Myasthenia Gravis: A Real-World Claims Analysis.6

"At UCB, our approach to rare disease goes beyond developing effective medicines; it's about improving overall experience and outcome for patients," said Kimberly Moran, PhD, SVP & Head, US Rare Disease. "By offering innovative solutions designed around patient needs and preferences, we continue in our mission to help people living with rare diseases better manage their condition through targeted therapies."

About generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG)

gMG is a rare neuromuscular autoimmune disease that has a global prevalence of 150-350 cases per 1 million people.7 People living with gMG can experience a variety of symptoms, including severe muscle weakness that can result in double vision, drooping eyelids, difficulty with swallowing, chewing and talking, as well as life-threatening weakness of the muscles of respiration.

In gMG, pathogenic autoantibodies can impair synaptic transmission at the neuromuscular junction (NMJ) by targeting specific proteins on the post-synaptic membrane. This disrupts the ability of the nerves to stimulate the skeletal muscle and results in a weaker contraction. gMG can occur in any race, gender or age.

For further information, contact UCB:

U.S. Communications

Daphne Teo

T +1 (770) 880-7655

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Antje Witte

T +32.2.559.94.14

[email protected]

Sahar Yazdian

T +32.2.559.91.37

[email protected]

Yvonne Naughton

T +44.175.344.7521

[email protected]

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 9 000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 7.7 billion in 2025. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB).

Forward-looking statements

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Important Safety Information about ZILBRYSQ® (zilucoplan) in the US8

INDICATION

ZILBRYSQ (zilucoplan) is indicated for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION INCLUDING BOXED WARNING

WARNING: SERIOUS MENINGOCOCCAL INFECTIONS

ZILBRYSQ, a complement inhibitor, increases the risk of serious infections caused by Neisseria meningitidis. Life-threatening and fatal meningococcal infections have occurred in patients treated with complement inhibitors. These infections may become rapidly life-threatening or fatal if not recognized and treated early.

Complete or update vaccination for meningococcal bacteria (for serogroups A, C, W, Y, and B) at least 2 weeks prior to the first dose of ZILBRYSQ, unless the risks of delaying therapy outweigh the risk of developing a serious infection. Comply with the most current Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations for vaccination against meningococcal bacteria in patients receiving a complement inhibitor.

Patients receiving ZILBRYSQ are at increased risk for invasive disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis, even if they develop antibodies following vaccination. Monitor patients for early signs and symptoms of serious meningococcal infections and evaluate immediately if infection is suspected.

Because of the risk of serious meningococcal infections, ZILBRYSQ is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called ZILBRYSQ REMS.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ZILBRYSQ is contraindicated for initiation in patients with unresolved serious Neisseria meningitidis infection.



WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Serious Meningococcal Infections

ZILBRYSQ, a complement inhibitor, increases a patient's susceptibility to serious, life-threatening, or fatal infections caused by meningococcal bacteria (septicemia and/or meningitis) in any serogroup, including non-groupable strains. Life-threatening and fatal meningococcal infections have occurred in both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients treated with complement inhibitors. The initiation of ZILBRYSQ treatment is contraindicated in patients with unresolved serious Neisseria meningitidis infection.

Complete or update meningococcal vaccination (for serogroups A, C, W, Y and B) at least 2 weeks prior to administration of the first dose of ZILBRYSQ, according to current ACIP recommendations for patients receiving a complement inhibitor.

If urgent ZILBRYSQ therapy is indicated in a patient who is not up to date with meningococcal vaccines according to ACIP recommendations, provide the patient with antibacterial drug prophylaxis and administer meningococcal vaccines as soon as possible.

Closely monitor patients for early signs and symptoms of meningococcal infection and evaluate patients immediately if infection is suspected. Consider interruption of ZILBRYSQ in patients who are undergoing treatment for serious meningococcal infection, depending on the risks of interrupting treatment in the disease being treated.

ZILBRYSQ REMS

Due to the risk of serious meningococcal infections, ZILBRYSQ is available only through a restricted program under a REMS called ZILBRYSQ REMS.

Under the ZILBRYSQ REMS, prescribers must enroll in the program. Prescribers must counsel patients about the risk of serious meningococcal infection, provide the patients with the REMS educational materials, and ensure patients are vaccinated with meningococcal vaccines. Additional information on the REMS requirements is available at www.ZILBRYSQREMS.com or 1-877-414-8353.

Other Infections

Serious infections with Neisseria species (other than Neisseria meningitidis), including disseminated gonococcal infections, have been reported in patients treated with complement inhibitors. ZILBRYSQ blocks terminal complement activation; therefore, patients may have increased susceptibility to infections, especially with encapsulated bacteria, such as infections caused by Neisseria meningitidis but also Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, and to a lesser extent, Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Administer vaccinations for the prevention of Streptococcus pneumoniae infection according to ACIP recommendations. Patients receiving ZILBRYSQ are at increased risk for infections due to these organisms, even if they develop antibodies following vaccination.

Pancreatitis and Other Pancreatic Conditions

Pancreatitis and pancreatic cysts have been reported in patients treated with ZILBRYSQ. Patients should be informed of this risk before starting ZILBRYSQ. Obtain lipase and amylase levels at baseline before starting treatment with ZILBRYSQ. Discontinue ZILBRYSQ in patients with suspected pancreatitis and initiate appropriate management until pancreatitis is ruled out or has resolved.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In a placebo-controlled study, the most common adverse reactions (reported in at least 10% of gMG patients treated with ZILBRYSQ) were injection site reactions, upper respiratory tract infections, and diarrhea.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information.

Important Safety Information about RYSTIGGO® (rozanolixizumab-noli) in the US9

INDICATION

RYSTIGGO (rozanolixizumab-noli) is indicated for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Infections: RYSTIGGO may increase the risk of infection. Delay RYSTIGGO administration in patients with an active infection until the infection is resolved. During treatment with RYSTIGGO, monitor for clinical signs and symptoms of infection. If serious infection occurs, administer appropriate treatment and consider withholding RYSTIGGO until the infection has resolved.

Immunization

Immunization with vaccines during RYSTIGGO treatment has not been studied. The safety of immunization with live or live-attenuated vaccines and the response to immunization with any vaccine are unknown. Because RYSTIGGO causes a reduction in IgG levels, vaccination with live-attenuated or live vaccines is not recommended during treatment with RYSTIGGO. Evaluate the need to administer age-appropriate vaccines according to immunization guidelines before initiation of a new treatment cycle with RYSTIGGO.

Aseptic Meningitis: Serious adverse reactions of aseptic meningitis (also called drug-induced aseptic meningitis) have been reported in patients treated with RYSTIGGO. If symptoms consistent with aseptic meningitis develop, diagnostic workup and treatment should be initiated according to the standard of care.

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions, including angioedema and rash, were observed in patients treated with RYSTIGGO. Management of hypersensitivity reactions depends on the type and severity of the reaction. Monitor patients during treatment with RYSTIGGO and for 15 minutes after for clinical signs and symptoms of hypersensitivity reactions. If a reaction occurs, institute appropriate measures if needed.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In a placebo-controlled study, the most common adverse reactions (reported in at least 10% of RYSTIGGO-treated patients) were headache, infections, diarrhea, pyrexia, hypersensitivity reactions, and nausea. Serious infections were reported in 4% of patients treated with RYSTIGGO. Three fatal cases of pneumonia were identified, caused by COVID-19 infection in two patients and an unknown pathogen in one patient. Six cases of infections led to discontinuation of RYSTIGGO.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information.

RYSTIGGO® and ZILBRYSQ® are registered trademarks of the UCB Group of Companies.

©2026 UCB, Inc., Smyrna, GA 30080. All rights reserved. US-RZ-2600254

References:

Petrulis et al. DV0012 and DV0013 Study Teams. Bioequivalence and effectiveness of auto-injector-delivered, self-administered zilucoplan compared with pre-filled syringe. Abstract presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, April 2026. Pascuzzi et al. Response to rozanolixizumab across treatment cycles in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis: A post hoc analysis of final pooled phase 3 data. Abstract presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, April 2026. Howard et al. RAISE-XT Study Team. Sustained minimal symptom expression in generalized myasthenia gravis: A 120-week post hoc analysis of RAISE-XT. Abstract presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, April 2026. Narayanaswami et?al. Treatment goals in myasthenia gravis: Expert consensus recommendations using the RAND/UCLA Appropriateness Method. Abstract presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, April 2026. Kumar et al., Treatment characteristics and healthcare resource utilization among patients with generalized myasthenia gravis initiating rozanolixizumab in the United States. Abstract presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, April 2026. Thompson et al. Missed opportunities for pharmacist intervention among Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries with myasthenia gravis: a real-world claims analysis. Abstract presented at: American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, April 2026. Rodrigues, E., Umeh, E., Aishwarya, Navaratnarajah, N., Cole, A., & Moy, K. (2024). Incidence and prevalence of myasthenia gravis in the United States: A claims-based analysis. Muscle & nerve, 69(2), 166-171. ZILBRYSQ [Prescribing Information]. Smyrna, GA: UCB, Inc. RYSTIGGO [Prescribing Information]. Smyrna, GA: UCB, Inc.

SOURCE UCB