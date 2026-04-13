2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 21-22, 2026, in Toronto, ON

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, and its majority-owned subsidiary WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. ("WELLSTAR"), Canada's leading provider of connected technology solutions for healthcare providers, are pleased to announce their participation as presenting companies at the 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 21-22, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Representatives from WELL and WELLSTAR will deliver corporate presentations and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

WELL Presentation

Presentation Time: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 9:30 - 10:00 AM (ET) in Room 104 C/D

Presenter: Hamed Shahbazi, CEO and Chairman of WELL Health

WELLSTAR Presentation

Presentation: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 10:30 - 11:00 AM (ET) in Room 104 C/D

Presenter: Amir Javidan, CEO of WELLSTAR

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference is Canada's premier healthcare investment event, bringing together leading publicly traded and private healthcare companies with institutional investors from across North America and internationally. Please contact your Bloom Burton representative for further information and to book a 1on1 meeting.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada. Through its comprehensive healthcare and digital platforms, WELL operates the largest owned and operated outpatient healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 250 clinics, and its technology solutions enable more than 43,000 healthcare providers across Canada and the US. WELL's subsidiaries include WELLSTAR, a pure-play healthcare SaaS platform, HEALWELL AI, a global healthcare AI company, and CyberWELL, a healthcare cybersecurity business unit. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'WELL' and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol 'WHTCF'. To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

About WELLSTAR

WELLSTAR is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to reshaping healthcare through digital enablement. We provide a comprehensive, holistic solution for healthcare providers across Canada, with over 40% of practitioners currently using our products and services. Our solutions serve primary care physicians, specialists, health systems, and public sector organizations through a comprehensive suite including billing and practice management systems, electronic medical records (EMRs), digital health applications, and digital health network solutions. As a majority-owned subsidiary of WELL Health, WELLSTAR continues to drive innovation and transformation in the Canadian healthcare landscape, reducing administrative burden and empowering providers to deliver better patient outcomes through advanced technology solutions. Learn more at www.wellstar.health.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292140

Source: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.