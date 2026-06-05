WELL appoints accomplished physician executive and health system leader Dr. Andrew Bond as Chief Health Officer and Head of Public Sector to lead clinical governance and performance, government relations, and growth in public sector solutions.

Dr. Bond brings more than 20 years of clinical and healthcare leadership experience spanning primary care, emergency medicine, public policy, and digital health, across organizations including GreenShield and academic institutions across Canada and the United States.

Dr. Bond's appointment reflects WELL's increasing focus on partnering with governments and public health systems while advancing clinical governance across its national care delivery and technology platform in partnership with the WELL Group of companies including WELL Canadian Clinics, WELLSTAR and HEALWELL AI.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew Bond as Chief Health Officer ("CHO") and Head of Public Sector, effective immediately. Dr. Bond's appointment reflects WELL's increasing focus on partnering with governments and public health systems while advancing clinical governance across its national care delivery and technology platform.

Dr. Bond brings more than two decades of clinical practice and healthcare leadership experience spanning primary care, hospitalist and emergency medicine, public policy, government relations, and digital health. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at GreenShield, where he held broad clinical and administrative leadership responsibilities across one of Canada's leading health and benefits organizations.

Throughout his career, Dr. Bond has held numerous clinical, administrative, and academic leadership roles across Ontario, Nunavut, and British Columbia. He is a Board Member of AMS Healthcare, a charitable endowment supporting AI and technology adoption in the healthcare sector and is a Fellow of the College of Family Physicians of Canada. Dr. Bond continues to practice as a primary care physician and serves as a faculty member in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto.

Dr. Bond holds a Master of Health Administration (MHA) from the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy at the Universities of Saskatchewan and Regina, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Certified Health Executive (CHE) designation from the Canadian College of Health Leaders.

Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL commented, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bond to WELL's executive leadership team. Andrew is an exceptional physician leader with a rare combination of frontline clinical experience, academic depth, and executive leadership across some of Canada's most complex health organizations. His expertise in clinical governance, public sector partnerships, and the responsible deployment of health technology aligns perfectly with WELL's mission and our ambitions as a national healthcare delivery and technology platform. Dr. Bond's appointment comes at an important time as governments and healthcare organizations increasingly seek trusted partners capable of delivering scalable, secure and AI enabled healthcare solutions. We look forward to the significant impact he will have on both our organization and the broader Canadian health system."

Dr. Bond commented, "I am thrilled to be joining WELL at such an important time in its transformative growth. Canadians deserve sovereign health solutions that deliver excellent, accessible, integrated and efficient care at scale, deploying the most advanced technologies responsibly and securely. WELL is without peer in realizing this ambition across preventive health, diagnostics and medical care through its national clinic network and system enabling technologies. I look forward to working with WELL's skilled and purpose-driven staff to continue to accelerate their impact for the health of Canadians and WELL's role as a partner in building and sustaining high-performing health systems."

As CHO and Head of Public Sector, Dr. Bond will report directly to Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO, and will work closely with WELL's executive leadership team to strengthen clinical governance and performance, advance government and public sector partnerships, and support the responsible deployment of technology across WELL's portfolio. In connection with this appointment, Dr. Bond assumes senior clinical leadership of operations across the WELL Group of companies, with the Company's network of Chief Medical Officers reporting to him. This transition allows Dr. Michael Frankel, who previously served as Group Chief Medical Officer, to focus entirely on his role as President of Canadian Clinics. In this role, Dr. Bond will lead WELL's engagement with federal, provincial and territorial governments, health authorities and healthcare stakeholders, helping expand opportunities across digital health infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and AI enabled clinical solutions in partnership with WELLSTAR and HEALWELL AI. Dr. Bond's appointment further strengthens WELL's leadership bench as the Company continues to expand its role as a technology enabled healthcare partner to providers, patients and public health systems across Canada.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates approximately 270 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly-traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

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Source: WELL Health Technologies Corp.