Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB: Annexin secures financing through bridge loan facility and plans a rights issue of approximately SEK 20 million during the summer of 2026

Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB (publ) today announces that the company has secured bridge financing of approximately SEK 4 million and intends to carry out a rights issue of approximately SEK 20 million during the summer of 2026, which, if fully subscribed, will finance the company until the end of the year and thus ensure continued implementation of the company's ongoing phase 2a study in RVO and DR. The company's existing long-term major shareholders, who together own approximately 60 percent of the company, have undertaken to subscribe for at least their respective pro-rata shares of such a rights issue. Completion of the rights issue is subject to the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2026 authorising the Board of Directors to resolve on share issues and that the Board of Directors thereafter exercises the authorization.

To ensure the company's liquidity until the company has received proceeds from the planned rights issue, the company has received bridge loan facilities from the main owners totalling approximately SEK 4 million. Call-offs can be made in parts of the loan facility from 1 June 2026 until the maturity date of 30 September 2026. The interest rate is 10 percent from the date of drawing to the date of repayment. The loan will be repaid in connection with the planned rights issue.

The Board of Directors intends to resolve on a rights issue of approximately SEK 20 million sometime after the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 12, 2026, provided that the Annual General Meeting grants an issue authorization to the Board of Directors, and that the Board of Directors thereafter exercises the authorization.

The rationale of communicating a planned future rights issue already now is to clarify that the company has a clear strategy for how to finance the implementation of the ongoing phase 2a study NEXUS, in the eye diseases RVO (retinal vein occlusion) and DR (diabetic retinopathy).

The company has already received commitments from the company's existing long-term major shareholders, who together own approximately 60 percent of the company, to subscribe for at least their respective pro rata shares in the planned rights issue, corresponding to a total of approximately SEK 12 million. The major shareholders who have submitted subscription commitments have also undertaken to vote in favour of issue authorization to the Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

"It is very positive that we continue to have such strong support from our long-term major shareholders. With the financing secured until the end of the year, assuming full subscription in the planned rights issue, we ensure continued execution of our ongoing phase 2a study NEXUS while strengthening our position in discussions with potential license partners," says Anders Haegerstrand, CEO of Annexin Pharmaceuticals.

"The NEXUS study is of great importance, as ongoing partner dialogues have highlighted the need for additional clinical patient data in RVO, including the evaluation of a shorter treatment period from five to three days. At the same time, there is strong interest to expand the potential use of ANXV to include DR, in order to address a larger future market.

With this financing, we are now in a position to further explore these opportunities. Based on the encouraging initial effect signals observed in the NEXUS study, our ambition is to continue reporting clinical data throughout the year," concludes Anders Haegerstrand.

Shareholders in the company will be offered to subscribe for new shares in the company in proportion to the number of shares they hold on the record date in the planned rights issue. The subscription price in the rights issue is planned to be determined on market terms.

The timetable and terms of the planned rights issue will be announced at a later stage after the 2026 Annual General Meeting and after a decision by the Board of Directors on the implementation of the rights issue.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Haegerstrand, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)70 575 50 37

Mail: anders.haegerstrand@annexinpharma.com

This information is information that Annexin Pharmaceuticals (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-13 13:29 CEST.

About Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB

Annexin Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company active in the therapeutic areas ophthalmology and oncology. The company develops ANXV, a recombinant human Annexin A5 protein, as a first-in-class biologic with potentially disease-modifying mechanisms of action. The ANXV program is currently in Phase 2 in ophthalmology for retinal vein occlusion (RVO) and diabetic retinopathy (DR) and in pre-clinical stage in oncology.

The company is based in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the ticker ANNX. Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.