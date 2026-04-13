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WKN: A2PL4H | ISIN: SE0012729366 | Ticker-Symbol: 5TOA
Frankfurt
13.04.26 | 08:45
9,430 Euro
+3,74 % +0,340
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TROAX GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TROAX GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6709,81014:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 13:00 Uhr
25 Leser
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Troax Group AB: Troax Group appoints Robert Burning as new CFO


Press release, Hillerstorp, Sweden, 13 April, 2026

Troax Group has appointed Robert Burning as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will assume his position no later than 1 October 2026, succeeding Anders Eklöf, who has chosen to leave the company for new opportunities.

"I am very pleased to welcome Robert Burning to Troax Group. He has a solid financial background and extensive international experience. His expertise and leadership will strongly support our continued growth journey and strengthen the organisation as we prepare for the opportunities ahead," says Martin Nyström, President and CEO of Troax Group.

Robert Burning most recently served as CFO at SSC Space. Prior to that, he held senior finance roles within the Elekta Group.

"I feel both honoured and excited to join Troax Group. The company has a clear purpose, a strong market position, and a strategy that combines development, safety, and sustainable growth. I look forward to working closely with Martin Nyström, the Group Management Team, and the entire organisation to create long-term value for customers, employees, and shareholders," says Robert Burning.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Nyström, President and CEO
+46 (0)370 828 31
martin.nystrom@troax.com

This information is information that Troax Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 1 pm CEST on 13 April, 2026.


About Troax Group

Troax Group is a global leader in safety solutions for industrial indoor environments. We develop and deliver products and services that protect people, property and processes. The Group operates in around 40 countries and has approximately 1,600 employees. The head office is located in Hillerstorp, Sweden. In 2025, net sales amounted to approximately EUR 262 million. The Troax share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more about us on www.troax.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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