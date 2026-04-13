RUCKUS Networks Wi-Fi 7 and Nokia optical LAN solution creates future-ready enterprise networks with significantly improved time to market, operational efficiency, and network visibility

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN), a global provider of intelligent network solutions, today shared that RUCKUS Networks and Nokia announced early access availability to a combined solution, allowing customers to accelerate adoption of their integrated Wi-Fi 7 and Fiber Optical Lan Solution.

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The combined RUCKUS Networks and Nokia optical-wireless LAN solution is managed end-to-end by the AI-driven RUCKUS One platform. Active trials with multiple Tier-1 providers across North America and Asia, demonstrate strong performance and operational benefits from the solution. These trials validate the architectural advantages of integrating Nokia's Aurelis Optical LAN solution with RUCKUS Network's cloud-managed AI operations solutions.

The integrated plug and play solution addresses a growing need for higher-bandwidth networks to meet the demands of increasing user density, low-latency real-time applications, and next-generation use cases, such as AI. The joint solution creates a robust, intelligent in-building network infrastructure that's simple to manage and scale to the capacity demands needed to support next-generation services -simplifying operations and reducing power consumption and cost.

"The way enterprises connect is changing, and fiber is at the heart of that shift," stated Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia. "Deepening our partnership with RUCKUS Networks reflects a shared belief that businesses deserve connectivity that's reliable, future-ready, and built around their needs, not just for today, but for what comes next."

Nokia Optical LAN RUCKUS Networks Solutions

By integrating the latest Wi-Fi 7 access points with a future-ready Optical LAN foundation, businesses can modernize their networks today, scale to future needs, and realize numerous operational efficiencies for years to come.

Nokia's Aurelis MF-2 optical switch and modems offer a compact, energy-efficient, high-capacity fiber-based solution for in-building and campus connectivity. Requiring significantly less space and power than traditional LAN, it reduces energy costs by up to 40% and total cost of ownership by 50%. Paired with RUCKUS Networks' industry-leading cloud and wireless products, the combined solution delivers high-performance connectivity and enhanced network assurance to support mobility, IoT, and enterprise digital transformation. Using open APIs, Nokia's Aurelis fiber solution easily integrates with RUCKUS One, an AI-driven network assurance and business intelligence platform.

The joint solution is intended to help telcos, cable operators, managed service providers and LAN providers offer fast, cost-efficient and premium LAN connectivity to diverse enterprise verticals.

"Nokia leads in fiber-based Optical LAN, and RUCKUS has the most complete and proven wireless solutions for enterprise," stated Bart Giordano, SVP and president, RUCKUS Networks. "Together, our technologies are already deployed by more than a thousand enterprises globally, and we're making it easier than ever for customers to quickly transform and effectively scale and manage their networks for the long run."

RUCKUS Networks and Nokia will discuss their combined solution at the FTTH Conference in London, April 14-16.

Vistance Networks, Aurora Networks, Ruckus Networks and their logos are trademarks of Vistance Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. For additional trademark information see https://www.vistancenetworks.com. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Wi-Fi is a trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Vistance Networks:

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN) shapes the future of communications technology, pushing past what is possible. We deliver solutions that bring reliability and performance to a world always in motion. Our global team of innovators and employees are trusted advisors who listen to customers first, then deliver value. Discover more at www.vistancenetworks.com.

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About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

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This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Vistance Networks

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413313863/en/

Contacts:

Vistance Media Contact:

Luke Hamer

Luke.Hamer@vistancenetworks.com

Financial Contact:

Jenny Thompson

Jenny.Thompson@vistancenetworks.com

Nokia Media Contact:

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com