Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc., a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and a leader in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions, proudly celebrates 15 years as the prime contractor for the MK 11 SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV) for U.S. Special Operations Command. Since the program's inception, contract awards and modifications to Teledyne Brown Engineering for the MK 11 SDV design, development, production, spares, engineering support, and sustainment have exceeded $425 million.

Building on this foundation, Teledyne Brown Engineering is leveraging its expertise to support allied and partner nations through Foreign Military Sales. These efforts extend the reach of the MK 11 SDV program while maintaining strict compliance with U.S. Government approval, security, and export control requirements.

"The continued success of the MK 11 SDV program reflects our deep experience in maritime systems and our unwavering commitment to supporting critical national security missions," said George Bobb, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne Technologies. "Our expansion into Foreign Military Sales allows us to deliver the same proven quality, performance, and reliability in support of U.S. allies and partners."

The MK 11 SDV, also known as the Shallow Water Combat Submersible (SWCS), is a manned platform designed to clandestinely deliver Special Operations Forces into high threat environments. Work is performed at Teledyne Brown Engineering's Huntsville, Alabama, facility, which includes a one-million-gallon test pool for in-water testing. Originally awarded the contract in 2011, Teledyne Brown Engineering designed, developed, manufactured, and tested the MK 11 SDV and became the first company to meet all current Naval Sea Systems Command Certification requirements, earning authorization to perform Deep Submergence System-Scope of Certification work.

As Teledyne Brown Engineering marks this milestone, the company remains focused on advancing undersea capabilities, sustaining fleet readiness, and delivering mission critical solutions that support today's operators and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow's maritime environment.

About Teledyne Brown Engineering

Teledyne Brown Engineering is an industry leader in full-spectrum engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions for harsh environments in space, defense, and energy industries. For over seven decades, the company has successfully delivered innovative systems, integration, operations, and technology development worldwide. For more information about Teledyne Brown Engineering visit: www.tbe.com.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

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