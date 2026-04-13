TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi (TPAO) signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on exploration opportunities.

The MoU provides a framework for technical collaboration, including a joint assessment of exploration opportunities in the Black Sea region of Türkiye as well as internationally.

"We are pleased to launch this cooperation with TPAO, leveraging the technical expertise of both companies to evaluate exploration opportunities in the Black Sea region and internationally on a mutually beneficial basis," said Nicola Mavilla, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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