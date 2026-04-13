Las Vegas Sands: Workforce Development in Action: New Team Member Training Programs Expand Opportunities for Advancement, Reinforce Culture of Excellence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Published by Las Vegas Sands on March 20, 2026

Sands' priority on creating opportunities for advancement and helping its workforce build meaningful careers encompasses a broad suite of training and professional development programs anchored by the Sands Academy global training and development program.

Over the past year, the company and its regions introduced several new initiatives to help Team Members fulfill their career objectives by increasing hard skills, while cultivating acumen for new responsibilities, managerial positions and overall leadership in the workplace.

Elevating New Managers in Las Vegas

At corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, the learning and development team has introduced Elevate, a program to support new managers as they begin their leadership journeys. Initially piloted with a small cohort of managers, the training series features a full day of interactive,

hands-on learning through realistic scenarios and interactive simulated exercises that emphasize the importance of delegation and focusing on strategic priorities. Program participants have appreciated both the topics covered and the mix of learning with practical exercises.

Accelerating Leadership, Technology and Job Skills in Macao

Sands China has launched the Integrated Resort Leader Development Programme to build a pipeline of capable, forward-looking leaders for the integrated resort industry. Designed in collaboration with Cornell University and SHL, which bring world-class curriculum design and talent assessment capabilities, the program fast-tracks high-potential Team Members through tailored coaching and mentorship, leadership training, business visits, and opportunities to present their ideas and expertise.

Participants gain insights into global management practices and stretch their strategic thinking skills to address opportunities and challenges, preparing them to lead in the evolving tourism and leisure industry. Seminars combine international perspectives with practical instruction for the integrated resort industry in Macao.

Sands China also has introduced the AI Up-Skilling Programme to train Team Members in practical applications using AI to help them succeed in the digital era. The training series includes LinkedIn Learning modules covering AI fundamentals; hands-on training at the Huawei Global Training Center in Hangzhou; a customized workshop focusing on practical skills, tool selection and ethical use; as well as online coaching and workshops to apply learnings to business strategy.

"Talent development drives growth for both our people and our organization," Paulo Cheong, senior vice president of human resources at Sands China, said. "It shapes a culture built on impact, innovation and a lifelong learning mindset. This culture underpins our training programs, which are designed with purpose and ambition, and reflects our long-term commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce ready to lead the future of work."

To enhance specific hospitality skill sets in the culinary industry, Sands China and the Macao University of Tourism introduced the Sands China Western Culinary Elite Programme, an eight-week initiative at the world-renowned École Ducasse culinary school in France for new hires in the culinary field. The program nurtures emerging culinary talent to support development of the next generation of professionals and Macao as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative City of Gastronomy.

Delivering "Above Beyond" in Singapore

In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands' Brand Service Culture Transformative Series continues to have tremendous impact in reinforcing the resort's "Above Beyond" brand vision for excellence through immersive workshops and experiential learning. The program emphasizes emotional intelligence, distinctive service, and strategies for trust, accountability and collaboration.

Offered in two tracks based on job level, the training features a Brand Service Culture Leadership Series for people managers to develop leadership behaviors that foster trust and credibility while driving team performance. The second track, a Brand Service Culture Transformative Series, targets all of Marina Bay Sands' 12,000 Team Members and focuses on aligning personal values with the resort's brand, as well as helping participants master emotional intelligence and deliver impeccable service.

"By equipping our Team Members with these skills, tools and shared language, we aim to reinforce our culture and strengthen our brand promise at every touchpoint," Chan Yit Foon, senior vice president of human resources at Marina Bay Sands, said. "Above Beyond is more than a tagline; it's a way of being. Our people managers must guide their teams to embody this ethos in every action. In living out our brand promise together, we can turn simple moments into lasting memories."

These programs are part of Sands Academy's full suite of offerings aimed at fostering advancement, which develop the whole person through both job and career training, as well as educational opportunities centered on mental, physical and social well-being. For more information on Sands' workforce development initiatives, read the latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/.

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SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/workforce-development-in-action-new-team-member-training-programs-expand-opportunities-for-a-1156964