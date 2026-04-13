HEICO Corporation: Three HEICO Subsidiaries Supply Mission-Critical Parts for Artemis II Launch

3D PLUS, Exxelia, and VPT Designed and Manufactured Components

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A)(NYSE:HEI) commends NASA and its team for a successful Artemis II mission, and proudly reports that its subsidiaries 3D PLUS, Exxelia, and VPT supplied mission-critical electronic components on NASA's Artemis II mission.

HEICO's Buc, France based 3D PLUS developed and produced critical memory devices for both the Space Launch System and Orion Spacecraft portions of the Artemis II program.

HEICO's Paris, France based Exxelia developed and produced capacitors and magnetics products integrated into the Orion Spacecraft portion of the Artemis II program.

HEICO's Blacksburg, VA based VPT developed and produced a broad portfolio of Class K and KL1 radiation-hardened DC-DC converters and EMI filter solutions embedded in the Orion Spacecraft. VPT's parts were also deployed throughout the Space Launch System's avionics, underscoring its significant role in powering mission-critical systems across the Artemis II program.

NASA's Artemis II mission was a landmark return to deep space human exploration, sending four astronauts on a roughly 10-day mission around the Moon. As the inaugural crewed flight of the Orion spacecraft atop the Space Launch System rocket, Artemis II tested critical systems for navigation, life support, and deep-space operations, paving the way for future lunar landings. This mission was a pivotal moment in NASA's broader Artemis program, laying the foundation for human presence on the moon.

3D PLUS's Co-Founder and CEO, Pierre Maurice, Exxelia's CEO, Paul Maisonnier, and VPT's CEO, Dan Sable, along with HEICO's Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers Eric A. Mendelson and Victor H. Mendelson, remarked, "We congratulate NASA, and the thousands of people behind Artemis II. It's an incredible moment, and we're honored to have played a part in it. We're excited to keep supporting what comes next."

3D PLUS is the world-leading supplier of advanced high-density 3D microelectronic products, bare die and wafer-level stacking technology meeting the demand for high reliability, high performance and very small size of today's and tomorrow's electronics. Its product range includes memory, computer cores, interfaces, power solutions, protection ICs, camera heads, camera systems, and custom SiP solutions. With over 220,000 components in space and more than 25 years of flight heritage, 3D PLUS serves the global space industry for various applications and it is expanding continuously with products launched in space every month in GEO, MEO, and LEO orbits, for deep space exploration missions, for satellite constellation fleets, and for governmental missions. Visit 3D PLUS's website: https://www.3d-plus.com.

Exxelia is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance passive components and subsystems with factories in France, United States, India, Morocco and Vietnam. Exxelia's product portfolio includes a wide range of capacitors (film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors), ruggedized magnetic products (inductors, transformers, rotor, stator, etc.), resistors, slip rings, position sensors, medical sensors and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, Exxelia develops both "catalog" and "custom" products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aeronautic, space, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advanced industrial applications. Visit Exxelia's website: https://www.exxelia.com.

VPT, Inc., is a leading provider of high-reliability power conversion solutions designed to meet the demanding requirements of space, aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. Its portfolio includes DC-DC converters, EMI filters, and custom power systems engineered for performance in extreme environments, delivering exceptional efficiency, durability, and radiation tolerance. VPT's advanced technologies support mission-critical systems where reliability and precision are essential. Visit VPT, Inc.'s website: https://www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at https://www.heico.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others: the severity, magnitude and duration of public health threats; our liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel, airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements, which could cause an increase in our costs to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; cybersecurity events or other disruptions of our information technology systems could adversely affect our business; and our ability to make acquisitions, including obtaining any applicable domestic and/or foreign governmental approvals, and achieve operating synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest, foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; and economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively impact our costs and revenues. Parties receiving this material are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact:

Victor H. Mendelson

(305) 374-1745 ext. 7590

SOURCE: HEICO Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/three-heico-subsidiaries-supply-mission-critical-parts-for-artemis-ii-launch-1156814