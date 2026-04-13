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WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 15:52
33,890 Euro
+2,26 % +0,750
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,64033,81016:03
33,90033,96015:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 15:10 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Equinor ASA: Proposal on capital reduction from the company's board of directors

The board of directors of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has today decided to propose to the general meeting of the company that the company's share capital is reduced through cancellation of own shares and redemption of shares belonging to the Norwegian State. The proposal is made as a result of the company having acquired own shares pursuant to the authorization for share buy-back granted by the annual general meeting of the company in May 2025.

The proposal entails that the company's share capital shall be reduced by NOK 415,146,180.00 from NOK 6,392,018,780.00 to NOK 5,976,872,600.00 through cancellation and redemption of a total of 166,058,472 shares. Notice of the general meeting of the company which will attend to the board's proposal will be announced separately at a later stage.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Euronext Oslo Børs Rulebook II section 4.2.4 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact persons:

Investor relations:
Bård Glad Pedersen, Senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media relations:
Sissel Rinde, Vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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