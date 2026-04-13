Geron Corporation: Geron Announces Appointment of Timothy Williams as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer, today announced the appointment of Timothy Williams as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

"Tim has deep expertise in the biopharmaceutical industry and a proven track record of leading the legal function at commercial-stage organizations," said Harout Semerjian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Geron. "The addition of Tim, coupled with our recent Board appointments, further strengthens our leadership team. His strategic counsel will be invaluable as we advance our strategy to build a leading, sustainable hematology company."

"Geron has a differentiated treatment option for lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes/neoplasms and a compelling commercial strategy that positions the Company for long-term sustainable growth," said Mr. Williams. "I'm excited to work with this team to help deliver on Geron's strategic priorities and drive value creation for patients and shareholders."

Tim Williams served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Vanda Pharmaceuticals from 2018 until March 2026. Prior to joining Vanda, Mr. Williams served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at AgNovos Bioscience. Prior to this position, Mr. Williams was Senior Legal Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Stryker Corporation, where he led the legal department's global M&A, corporate governance, and securities groups. Before joining Stryker, Mr. Williams practiced law in Chicago at Mayer Brown and Bryan Cave. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan and his bachelor's and master's degrees from Western Michigan University.

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO (imetelstat) is approved in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis, as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements, include, without limitation, those regarding: (i) Geron's ability to advance its strategy to build a leading, sustainable hematology company; (ii) Geron's commercial strategy positioning it for long term sustainable growth; (iii) Geron delivering on its strategic priorities and driving value creation for patients and shareholders; and (v) and other statements that are not historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: (a) whether Geron is successful in commercializing RYTELO for the treatment of certain patients with lower-risk MDS with transfusion dependent anemia and achieves market acceptance across the breadth of the eligible patient segments in RYTELO's approved indication; (b) whether the FDA and European Commission will approve imetelstat for other indications on the timelines expected, or at all; (c) Geron's plans to commercialize RYTELO outside of the U.S. and risks related to operating outside of the U.S.; (d) Geron's future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of future revenues, expenses and other financial performance and results; (e) whether Geron overcomes potential delays and other adverse impacts that may be caused by enrollment, clinical, safety, efficacy, technical, scientific, intellectual property, manufacturing, regulatory and healthcare challenges in order to have the financial resources for and meet expected timelines and planned milestones; (f) whether regulatory authorities permit the further development of imetelstat on a timely basis, or at all, without any clinical holds; (g) whether any future safety or efficacy results of RYTELO treatment cause its benefit-risk profile to become unacceptable; (h) whether imetelstat actually demonstrates disease-modifying activity in patients and the ability to target the malignant stem and progenitor cells of the underlying disease; (i) whether Geron meets its post-marketing requirements and commitments for RYTELO; and (j) whether there are failures or delays in manufacturing or supplying sufficient quantities of RYTELO (imetelstat) or other clinical trial materials that impact commercialization of RYTELO or the continuation of clinical trials. Additional information on the above risks and uncertainties and additional risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in Geron's filings and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in such filings and reports, including Geron's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements may change. Except as required by law, Geron disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future information, events, or circumstances.

Investors and Media

Dawn Schottlandt

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

dschottlandt@geron.com