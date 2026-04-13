T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For March 2026

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced March month-end assets under management of $1.71 trillion. Net outflows for March 2026 were $3.2 billion and for the quarter-ended March 2026 were $13.7 billion. Quarterly net flows include $0.9 billion of manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2026, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of (in billions)

3/31/2026

2/28/2026

12/31/2025

Equity

$ 810

$ 868

$ 879 Fixed income, including money market

215

216

212 Multi-asset

625

660

627 Alternatives

60

59

58 Total assets under management

$ 1,710

$ 1,803

$ 1,776

Target date retirement portfolios

$ 561

$ 593

$ 561

Q1 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL

T. Rowe Price will release Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.71 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group