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WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 16:50
78,85 Euro
+1,08 % +0,84
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,8779,0417:19
78,8679,0417:19
PR Newswire
13.04.2026 14:36 Uhr
31 Leser
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T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For March 2026

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced March month-end assets under management of $1.71 trillion. Net outflows for March 2026 were $3.2 billion and for the quarter-ended March 2026 were $13.7 billion. Quarterly net flows include $0.9 billion of manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2026, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of

(in billions)


3/31/2026


2/28/2026


12/31/2025


Equity


$ 810


$ 868


$ 879

Fixed income, including money market


215


216


212

Multi-asset


625


660


627

Alternatives


60


59


58

Total assets under management


$ 1,710


$ 1,803


$ 1,776


Target date retirement portfolios


$ 561


$ 593


$ 561

Q1 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL
T. Rowe Price will release Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.71 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
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