

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The escalation in the Middle East conflict and the spike in crude oil prices weakened global market sentiment. Concerns about inflationary pressures and weakening of global growth weighed on market mood.



Wall Street Futures have slipped below the flatline after weekend US-Iran talks collapsed. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in negative territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The Dollar Index has rebounded. Sovereign bond yields hardened across regions.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading around 7 percent higher on an overnight basis amidst a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz announced by the U.S. Gold and silver are trading in negative territory amidst fears of fuel-led inflation limiting scope for further monetary easing. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,559.70, down 0.74% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,794.10, down 0.33% Germany's DAX at 23,589.06, down 1.12% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,557.12, down 0.41% France's CAC 40 at 8,198.99, down 0.73% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,873.45, down 0.89% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 56,502.77, up 0.74% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,926.00, down 0.39% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,988.56, up 0.06% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,660.85, down 0.90% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,808.62, down 0.86%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1699, down 0.18% GBP/USD at 1.3440, down 0.16% USD/JPY at 159.77, up 0.30% AUD/USD at 0.7046, down 0.23% USD/CAD at 1.3836, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 98.92, up 0.27%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.323%, up 0.23% Germany at 3.0785%, up 0.97% France at 3.735%, up 1.22% U.K. at 4.8690%, up 0.66% Japan at 2.475%, up 1.14%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $101.72, up 6.85%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $103.52, up 7.20%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,750.97, down 0.76%. Silver Futures (May) at $74.02, down 3.22%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $71,096.28, up 0.06% Ethereum at $2,195.41, down 0.01% XRP at $1.33, up 0.04% BNB at $599.16, up 1.05% Solana at $82.60, up 0.53%



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