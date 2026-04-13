Regulatory Milestone Clears Path to Shareholder Vote and Transaction Completion.ATLANTA & RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) (the "Company" or "Volato") and M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO) ("M2i Global") today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-292132) relating to Volato's proposed merger with M2i Global, formally advancing the transaction into its shareholder approval and closing phases.Volato is proceeding with distribution of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a special meeting of shareholders is expected to be held on May 7, 2026. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2026 will be entitled to vote on the proposed transaction."This is a crucial step forward for the transaction and a clear signal that we are entering the final stretch," said Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende. "SEC effectiveness allows both companies to focus on execution, closing, and delivering the strategic value we believe this combination can unlock."Mark Heinen, Chief Financial Officer of Volato Group, added, "From a financial and capital markets perspective, reaching this milestone removes uncertainty and provides clarity on timing. With a defined record date and an expected shareholder meeting date, we believe the market can now more fully evaluate the opportunity ahead."The proposed merger is expected to combine Volato's aviation technology, software capabilities, and established track record of operational execution in complex regulated environments with M2i Global's platform focused on critical minerals and national supply chain resilience, creating a diversified public company with multiple avenues for revenue expansion and operational leverage.Volato anticipates the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be mailed to shareholders in the coming days. The documents will contain important information regarding the parties and the proposed transaction, including voting procedures, risk factors, and financial disclosures.About VolatoVolato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) is a technology company focused on building scalable software and data solutions that improve the reliability and intelligence of high-stakes business decisions. The Company's existing Parslee Document Intelligence platform enhances the performance of leading large language models (LLMs) by adding deterministic structure and auditability to complex documents such as contracts and SEC filings. Through its proposed merger with M2i Global, Volato is expanding into the critical minerals sector-leveraging its software expertise to bring greater transparency, traceability, and operational intelligence to supply chains essential for U.S. national security and advanced technologies. For more information visit www.flyvolato.com.About M2i GlobalM2i Global, Inc. integrates people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a critical minerals reserve, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals. For more information, please visit: www.m2i.global.Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find ItThis communication relates to a potential transaction (the "Transaction") involving M2i Global and Volato. Volato filed with the SEC a Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to the execution of the definitive agreement and a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-292132) (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), which was declared effective on April 10, 2026 and includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents are being mailed to Volato shareholders as of April 17, 2026, the record date established for voting on the proposed transaction, in connection with Volato's solicitation of proxies for the vote by Volato shareholders in connection with the proposed Transaction and other matters described in the Registration Statement. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/ prospectus or any other document that Volato or M2i Global has filed or will file with the SEC or send to its shareholders or investors in connection with the potential Transaction. This document does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the potential Transaction and other matters and is not intended to form the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters.BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, VOLATO'S SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY VOLATO WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION, OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN, IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION.Volato may file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the potential Transaction. Copies of the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, and all other relevant materials for the potential Transaction filed, or that will be filed, with the SEC may be obtained, when available, free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Volato's shareholders may also obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, by directing a request to Volato at 1954 Airport Road, Suite 124, Chamblee, GA 30341, or by telephone at (844) 399-8998.Participants in the Solicitation of ProxiesVolato, M2i Global, and certain of their respective directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Volato's shareholders in connection with the proposed Transaction. Volato's shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed Transaction of Volato's directors and officers in Volato's filings with the SEC, including Volato's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Volato's shareholders in connection with the proposed Transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed Transaction. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.No Offer or SolicitationThis communication is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the potential Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The proposed Transaction is expected to be implemented solely pursuant to the legally binding definitive agreement which was filed as an exhibit to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Volato with the SEC on July 29, 2025, and which contains the material terms and conditions of the proposed Transaction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management or the board's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results. All statements that address operating performance, events, or developments that may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the challenges associated with executing our growth strategy, developing, marketing and consistently delivering high-quality services that meet customer expectations. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, Volato disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive, and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond Volato's control, that are described in Volato's periodic reports filed with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent reports filed with the SEC, and other factors that Volato may describe from time to time in other filings with the SEC. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.ContactsFor Media:Diego Rosendedrosende@m2i.globalFor Investors:investors@flyvolato.comir@m2icorp.com

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