

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yesway, Inc. announced Monday that it has commenced an initial public offering of 13.95 million shares of its Class A common stock, with the expected IPO price to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share.



Yesway expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.09 million shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.



The shares are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'YSWY.'



For the offering, Morgan Stanley is acting as lead bookrunning manager, while J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as active bookrunning managers.



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