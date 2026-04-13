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WKN: A14MDC | ISIN: ES0105029005 | Ticker-Symbol: 8FB
Frankfurt
13.04.26 | 13:53
2,090 Euro
-4,57 % -0,100
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEPHI BIOMETRIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACEPHI BIOMETRIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1202,35018:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 17:34 Uhr
294 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Facephi to Report Audited 2025 Financial Results on April 29, 2026

Facephi to Report Audited 2025 Financial Results on April 29, 2026

Alicante, April 13, 2026 - Facephi (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced that it will release its audited financial results for 2025 after market close on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The live webcast will be accessible via Webcast | Facephi's 2025 Full-Year Audited Earnings or through Facephi's Investor Relations website at Invest in Facephi. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

About Facephi

Facephi is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance solutions. It delivers an AI/ML-powered Identity & Anti-Fraud platform that provides a comprehensive 360° end-to-end approach to digital protection. Renowned for its strong focus on security and data integrity, Facephi develops solutions that make digital processes safer, more accessible, and fraud-free. Its technologies help prevent identity theft while ensuring the ethical management and protection of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 30+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Facephi's future plans, objectives, and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's filings for a discussion of these risks.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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