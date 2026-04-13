

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overall market capitalization increased more than a percent in the past 24 hours, helped by major cryptocurrencies trading firmly above the flatline. The failure of the weekend negotiations between the U.S. and Iran or the spike in crude oil prices amidst the fresh blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have not dampened market sentiment significantly.



Market sentiment was bolstered by institutional support to the cryptocurrency market. Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR) on Monday said it acquired 13,927 Bitcoins worth $1 billion during the period between April 6 and April 12. The leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Michael Saylor has lifted its total holdings of Bitcoins to 780,897 or 3.72 percent of Bitcoin's total supply. The average cost of the holdings has been reduced to $75,577. The purchases were made using proceeds from the sale of shares under its at-the-market offering program of STRC stock (Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock).



The sentiment boost was also reflected in CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index that measures the sentiment in the crypto market. The index rose further in the 'neutral' territory to 44, from 42 a day ago. The reading was at 35 a week earlier that denoted a state of 'fear'.



Amidst the improved market sentiment, overall crypto market capitalization has rallied 1.4 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.44 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has increased 1 percent to $79 billion. Around 55 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas only 8 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Data from Coinglass shows short positions surpassing long positions in the 24-hour liquidation statistics. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours stood at $202 million comprising long positions of $96 million and short positions of $106 million.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.9 percent higher at $72,095.82. The current price is around 43 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 3.6 percent in the past week, restricting year-to-date losses to 17.6 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $257 million on Friday from $358 million on Thursday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $138 million. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) followed with net inflows of $78 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) is ranked 11th whereas Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 13th.



Ethereum (ETH) added 1.9 percent overnight as it traded at $2,223.83. The leading alternate coin is trading 55 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $65 million on Friday versus $85 million on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with inflows of $54 million followed by iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHB) that recorded inflows of $8 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has improved two notches to the 69th rank in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) added 1.3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.34, around 65 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) rallied 2.1 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $601.98. BNB is trading 56 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 2.9 percent overnight to $83.41. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall shed 0.61 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3200. The trading price is 27 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) added 1.7 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0921. DOGE is trading 88 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) jumped 5.4 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $42.65, around 28 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



34th ranked RaveDAO tops overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight surge of 233 percentage. The alternate coin touched a high of 10.22 a few hours ago. The RaveDAO claims to be a global community uniting music, technology, and purpose.



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