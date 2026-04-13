MetLife Foundation Awards Over $6.5 Million Globally to Address Essential Community Needs

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / MetLife

MetLife Foundation announced new recipients of its Community Impact Grant Program (CIGP), providing more than $6.5 million to nonprofit organizations addressing essential community needs. By tackling critical issues, the program supports nonprofits providing the services and resources people rely on to build financial security and resilience, reflecting MetLife and MetLife Foundation's long-standing commitment to helping people and communities move forward with greater confidence and access to opportunity.

Launched in 2023 and expanded globally in 2025, CIGP supports organizations with solutions focused on food security, mental well-being, environmental sustainability and vibrant communities. In this latest round, more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the globe received grants, including:

Banco de Tapitas in Mexico, focuses on environmental sustainability through its vocational training program on the use, transformation and craftsmanship of recycled plastic.

Cedar Hill Shares Food Pantry in Dallas, Texas, addresses food security among adults and students through nutrition, literacy and financial health programs.

General Incorporated Association BowL in Japan, helps individuals return to work after facing mental health challenges through their Workplace Mental Wellness Support Program.

Super Power Agency in the U.K., helps foster vibrant communities by hosting creative writing and expression workshops to increase the overall self-esteem, confidence and self-respect of kids.

"Through the Community Impact Grant Program, MetLife Foundation invests in nonprofits that are strengthening the well-being of people and our communities," said Tia Hodges, President and CEO of MetLife Foundation and Head of Corporate Giving and Employee Volunteerism at MetLife. "Together, we're helping individuals and families navigate challenges and move forward with greater stability and resilience."

As with previous rounds of CIGP funding, MetLife employees assisted in the selection process, volunteering their time to review grant applications from nonprofit organizations. Since its launch, the Community Impact Grant Program has awarded over $9 million to 207 nonprofit organizations, reaching 1.6 million people across the U.S., Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. The program is a key part of MetLife Foundation's broader efforts to advance inclusive economic mobility and financial health, while helping build the resilience of communities where MetLife operates.

To learn more about the work of MetLife Foundation and the full list of recipients, visit MetLife.org.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas - economic empowerment, financial health and resilient communities - while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 and for 50 years has continued MetLife's long tradition of community engagement and involvement. Since its inception, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $1 billion to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.metlife.org.

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SOURCE: MetLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/metlife-foundation-awards-over-6.5-million-globally-to-address-essen-1157008