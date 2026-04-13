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WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
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13.04.26 | 12:54
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ACCESS Newswire
13.04.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Delivering History: FedEx Helps Bring Bison Latifrons to the Smithsonian

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / On Thursday, May 7, 2026, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History will help mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with the opening of Bison: Standing Strong, an exhibition that explores the cultural, ecological, and historical legacy of bison from ancient times to the present.

Drawing from across the Smithsonian's vast collections, the exhibition features fossils, mounted specimens, anthropological objects, and imagery that trace the species' dramatic arc, from its deep evolutionary roots and central role in Indigenous cultures to its near extinction in the late 19th century and subsequent recovery. Smithsonian taxidermist William Temple Hornaday witnessed this devastation firsthand and helped spark national awareness through influential museum displays and living bison exhibits on the National Mall, later contributing to the founding of the National Zoo and the modern conservation movement. As Director Kirk Johnson notes, the bison's story of decline and resurgence is a quintessentially American one, closely tied to the Smithsonian's early leadership in conservation.

A major exhibition highlight is the dramatic inclusion of Bison latifrons, an extinct Ice Age giant whose horns span up to seven feet across. The fossilized skull, which is on loan from the Idaho Museum of Natural History courtesy of the Bureau of Reclamation, was transported cross country by FedEx to the Smithsonian for this exhibition. The Bison latifrons will soon offer visitors a powerful glimpse into the sheer scale and evolutionary history of bison in North America, underscoring how long these animals have shaped and been shaped by the landscape.

To learn more, go to Bison Standing Strong.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/delivering-history-fedex-helps-bring-bison-latifrons-to-the-smithsonian-1157009

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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