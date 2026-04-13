LVMH continues to achieve organic growth in the first quarter, in a global environment impacted by the conflict in the Middle East

Paris, April 13, 2026

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading high-quality products group, recorded revenue of €19.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026. LVMH maintained its powerful innovative momentum and showed good resilience in a geopolitical and economic environment that remained disrupted, amplified by the conflict in the Middle East. The United States experienced a good start to the year. In Europe and Japan, resilient local demand helped to partly offset lower tourist spending. Asia (excluding Japan) saw strong growth, confirming the improvement in trends observed starting in the second half of 2025. The Middle East was impacted by the conflict in March, following a very positive start to the year. The conflict had a negative impact of around 1% on organic growth for the quarter.

Revenue by business group changed as follows:

In millions of euros Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change

Q1

2026/2025



Reported Organic* Wines & Spirits 1 273 1 305 -2% +5% Fashion & Leather Goods 9 247 10 108 -9% -2% Perfumes & Cosmetics 2 038 2 178 -6% 0% Watches & Jewelry 2 443 2 482 -2% +7% Selective Retailing 4 048 4 189 -3% +4% Other activities and eliminations 72 49 - - Total LVMH 19 121 20 311 -6% +1%

* On a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. For the Group, the impact of changes in scope was nil; the impact of exchange rate fluctuations was -7%.

The Wines & Spirits business group recorded organic revenue growth of 5% in the first quarter of 2026. The champagne business had a good start to the year, particularly in Europe. Moët & Chandon began its second season as the Official Champagne of Formula 1 Grand Prix races. Cognac was boosted by a favorable calendar effect for Chinese New Year with respect to 2025. Provence rosé wines maintained their positive momentum.

The Fashion & Leather Goods business group was down 2% on an organic basis in the first quarter of 2026, impacted by the conflict in the Middle East. Louis Vuitton celebrated the 130th anniversary of its legendary Monogram canvas and paid tribute to its iconic bags. The Maison continued to express its cultural vision through its stores, offering customers unique experiences, such as the new flagship in Beijing and LV The Place Seoul, which achieved an excellent performance. At Christian Dior, the first products designed by Jonathan Anderson gradually arrived in stores and were immensely popular. In leather goods, new designs as well as the reinterpreted version of the iconic Lady Dior had an excellent start. Inspired by the façade of its 30 Montaigne hôtel particulier in Paris, the Dior Bamboo Pavilion was inaugurated in Tokyo, celebrating the Maison's enduring ties with Japan and its tradition of exceptional craftsmanship. Loro Piana confirmed its excellent performance in the first quarter. Its new Nomadic Reverie collection, unveiled in Milan, fully expressed the rich sensory experience and expert craftsmanship of the Maison's textile creations. Michael Rider at Celine, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at Loewe and Sarah Burton at Givenchy continued the creative refresh of collections at their respective Maisons. At Fendi, Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her first Women's collection in Milan, inspired by the five Fendi sisters. Rimowa continued to achieve solid growth.

The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group, for which revenue remained stable on an organic basis in the first quarter of 2026, maintained its robust innovation policy and highly selective retail approach. LVMH's flagship brands had a good start to the year. Parfums Christian Dior in particular performed well, buoyed by the launches of J'adore Intense and eau de parfum versions of Dior Addict. In high perfumery, La Collection Privée was enriched with a new signature scent, Cuir Saddle. Innovations in makeup - within Forever and Backstage - also contributed to the Maison's performance. Guerlain saw strong growth driven by its L'Art & La Matière and Aqua Allegoria fragrance collections, as well as the confirmed success of its iconic Rouge G lipstick. At Parfums Givenchy, L'Interdit continued its development. Maison Francis Kurkdjian expanded its Oud collection and Acqua di Parma celebrated its 110th anniversary.

The Watches & Jewelry business group recorded organic revenue growth of 7% in the first quarter of 2026. Tiffany achieved an excellent performance. The Maison continued to successfully renovate its store network and strengthen its iconic product lines, with HardWear in particular posting very strong growth. Highlights of the quarter for Tiffany included the launch of a marketing campaign featuring its new global brand ambassador, Natalie Portman, and its latest high jewelry collections being showcased in Gstaad and Beijing. Bvlgari achieved strong growth and unveiled Eclettica, a new artistic vision of high jewelry and prestige watches. The iconic Serpenti and Tubogas lines performed very well. Chaumet was boosted by the expansion of its Bee de Chaumet collection. At LVMH Watch Week 2026, held in Milan, a number of LVMH's Maisons - including TAG Heuer, Hublot and Zenith - presented their latest innovations in watchmaking.

In Selective Retailing, organic revenue growth came to 4% in the first quarter of 2026. Sephora continued to achieve solid revenue growth in all its regions and to gain market share, consolidating its global leadership position. The retail network continued to expand, particularly in the United Kingdom, where the brand met with great success. DFS signed an agreement with China Tourism Group Duty Free to sell businesses in Greater China, in particular the Gallerias in Hong Kong and Macao; DFS also signed an agreement to sell the Los Angeles and San Francisco airport concessions to Duty Free Americas. Le Bon Marché continued to pursue its differentiation strategy with a unique slate of events.

Amid a geopolitical and economic environment particularly disrupted by the conflict in the Middle East, LVMH remains vigilant yet confident at the start of the year. The Group remains focused on the development of its brands, driven by a sustained policy of innovation and investment as well as by a constant quest for quality in its designs, their desirability and their selective distribution.

LVMH will rely on the talent and motivation of its teams, the diversity of its businesses and the good geographic balance of its revenue to further strengthen its global leadership position in high-quality products in 2026.

Regulated information related to this press release and presentation available at www.lvmh.com -

Details from the webcast on the publication of revenue for the first quarter of 2026 available at www.lvmh.com -

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred, Hublot and l'Epée. LVMH is also active in Selective Retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, Paris Match, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

"This document may contain certain forward- looking statements which are based on estimations and forecasts. By their nature, these forward- looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict, in particular those described in LVMH's Universal Registration Document which is available on the website ( www.lvmh.com ). These forward- looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The forward- looking statements only reflect LVMH's views as of the date of this document, and LVMH does not undertake to revise or update these forward- looking statements. The forward- looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can LVMH and its Management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in LVMH or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.-

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