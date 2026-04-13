Technip Energies launches its 2026 Employee Share Offering

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) announces the launch of ESOP 2026, an employee share offering proposed to approximately 17,000 eligible employees in 19 countries. The objective is to share the Company's long-term value creation with employees.

The ESOP 2026 offer will be implemented in Australia, Belgium, China, Colombia, Germany, France, India, Italy, Kuwait, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. Approximately 90% of the Company's workforce will have the opportunity to participate.

The offer is proposed as part of Technip Energies' (T.EN) Group Savings Plan (PEG) and International Group Savings Plan (PEGI). It will be conducted through a share capital increase of up to a maximum of 1.5% of the share capital, within the limit of a total subscription amount of €55 million. New shares will bear immediate entitlement to dividends and will be fully assimilated to existing shares as from their issuance (ISIN code: NL0014559478).

Terms of the offering

Eligible employees will have the opportunity to subscribe through the following formulas:

"ESOP Classic" , where the subscriber benefits from a discounted price and a matching contribution.

, where the subscriber benefits from a discounted price and a matching contribution. "ESOP Leverage", where the subscriber benefits from protection of their personal contribution and will receive the greater of: (i) a guaranteed minimum return over the investment period; or (ii) a multiple of the protected average increase in the Technip Energies share price.

The subscription price of shares will be equal to the arithmetic average of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Technip Energies share on Euronext Paris recorded over the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Chief Executive Officer's decision setting the opening date of the subscription/revocation period, less a discount of 20%.

Shares will be subject to a five-year lock-up period, subject to authorized early release events. Shares will be subscribed by employees through a company mutual fund (FCPE) or, directly in certain countries.

Voting rights relating to shares held in the "T.EN Shares France" and "T.EN Shares International" FCPEs following subscriptions under the "ESOP Classic" and "ESOP Leverage" formulas will be exercised by Supervisory Boards of the FCPEs. Voting rights relating to securities held directly following subscriptions in the "ESOP Classic" and "ESOP Leverage" formulas (in certain countries within the scope) as well as shares issued for the purposes of hedging operations will be exercised by the subscribers.

The "ESOP Leverage" offering implies the implementation, management and settlement of hedging transactions by the bank (Société Générale) that structures this formula. Such hedging transactions may take place on- or off-market, through purchase and/or sale of shares, the purchase of call options and/or any other transactions carried out at any time, in particular during the period of determination of the subscription price and throughout the duration of the employee share plan.

Indicative schedule for the offering

Reservation period: from April 28 to May 12, 2026;

from April 28 to May 12, 2026; Subscription/revocation period: from June 19 to 23, 2026;

from June 19 to 23, 2026; Share capital increase: July 30, 2026.





These dates are indicative and may be modified due to events affecting the implementation of the offering.

International warning

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to subscribe for Technip Energies shares. The offer is strictly reserved for beneficiaries mentioned in this press release and will be implemented only in countries where such a transaction has been registered or notified to competent local authorities, or where an exemption applies from the requirement to draw up a prospectus or to register or notify the offer. This press release is not intended for countries where the offer remains subject to approval by competent authorities.

More generally, the offer will be made only in countries where all required registration procedures and/or notifications have been carried out and where necessary authorizations have been obtained.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 207 585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Manager

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne

Technip Energies ESOP 2026

@TechnipEnergies