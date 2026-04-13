Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 15, 2026

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 7 April 2026 and 10 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 252,795 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 7 April 2026 63,500 287.2335 18,239,327.25 8 April 2026 64,000 301.9588 19,325,363.20 9 April 2026 64,000 291.8619 18,679,161.60 10 April 2026 61,295 294.4351 18,047,399.45 Total accumulated over week 15 252,795 293.8794 74,291,251.50 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 1,792,866 283.0416 507,455,658.55

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 10 April 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,235,107,956 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 63,992,901 63,992,901 Number of outstanding shares 1,171,115,055 1,171,115,055

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-15--2026,c4334170

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4334170/4034125.pdf EQT Transactions 20260407 to 20260410 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3527808 EQT AB Group

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