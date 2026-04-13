Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 15, 2026

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 7 April 2026 and 10 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 252,795 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
7 April 2026
63,500
287.2335
18,239,327.25
8 April 2026
64,000
301.9588
19,325,363.20
9 April 2026
64,000
291.8619
18,679,161.60
10 April 2026
61,295
294.4351
18,047,399.45
Total accumulated over week 15
252,795
293.8794
74,291,251.50
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
1,792,866
283.0416
507,455,658.55
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 10 April 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Total
Number of issued shares1
1,235,107,956
1,235,107,956
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
63,992,901
63,992,901
Number of outstanding shares
1,171,115,055
1,171,115,055
1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-15--2026,c4334170
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4334170/4034125.pdf
EQT Transactions 20260407 to 20260410
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3527808
EQT AB Group
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