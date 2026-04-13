Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Granting Restricted Stock Units and Blocklisting Application

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or the "Company"), the oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun projects on Alaska's North Slope, announces the annual granting of restricted stock units ("RSUs") pursuant to Pantheon's Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP"), as announced in 2024 and 2025.

Grant of RSUs

In October 2024, Pantheon announced details of its replacement ESOP ("2024 ESOP") for all employees and a Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") for Executive Directors and certain officers of the Company. The Company retired its remaining share option-based incentive plan (originally adopted in 2009 and amended in 2014) with the ESOP which, where practicable, looks to follow the principles of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.For further details on the ESOP, please refer to Note 23 within the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2025, as included in the Company's Annual Report for that year.

Under the terms of the ESOP and as approved by the Company's Remuneration Committee, the Company has issued in aggregate 12,960,102 RSUs across all staff members (excluding non-executive directors). The number of RSUs awarded has been calculated using a price of £0.1160 being the closing share price at 8 April 2026 and the RSUs will vest equally in three annual tranches commencing 9 April 2027 and subject to certain conditions. Details of the RSUs granted to Persons Discharged with Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) are disclosed in the table below.

PDMR 2026 RSUs Granted 2026 RSUs as a % of Issued Share Capital Max Easley 1,764,037 0.12% Tralisa Maraj 1,363,119 0.09% Erich Krumanocher 1,347,082 0.09%

Blocklisting Application

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for an additional headroom of 8,000,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each (the "New Ordinary Shares") to be added to the existing block listing, as announced on 24 July 2025, (the "2024 ESOP Blocklisting"). It is expected that admission will become effective on or around 16 April 2026.

The New Ordinary Shares will be issued where necessary, in order to satisfy the issue of shares pursuant to the future exercise of previously granted LTIP options and the future vesting of previously granted RSU's (and possible RSU grants to future hires) under the ESOP. When issued, the New Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company will provide bi-annual updates in respect of the 2024 ESOP Blocklisting.

The Company notes that the 2024 ESOP Blocklisting will continue to run in tandem to the Company's existing blocklisting, which will remain in place to satisfy the exercise of options under the Pantheon Resources Plc 2009 Discretionary Share Option Plan.

Further information:

Pantheon Resources plc Max Easley, CEO

Justin Hondris, SVP, Investor Relations Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser, and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

Charlie Hammond +44 20 7523 8000 BlytheRay (Corporate Communications) +44 20 7138 3204 Tim Blythe

Megan Ray

Matthew Bowld

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1. Max Easley 2. Tralisa Maraj 3. Erich Krumanocher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. CEO 2. Chief Financial Officer 3. Chief Development Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pantheon Resources plc b) LEI 213800SWHY5DNQS64J23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") ISIN: GB00B125SX82 b) Nature of the transaction 2026 ESOP RSU Grant c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 1. RSUs to acquire 1,764,037 Ordinary Shares for nil consideration 2. RSUs to acquire 1,363,119 Ordinary Shares for nil consideration 2. RSUs to acquire 1,347,082 Ordinary Shares for nil consideration d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 09 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

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SOURCE: Pantheon Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pantheon-resources-plc-announces-granting-restricted-stock-units-and-blocklistin-1157130