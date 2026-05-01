Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Blocklisting Interim Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or the "Company"), the oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun projects located in close proximity to pipeline and transportation infrastructure on Alaska's North Slope, provides the following update in accordance with Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block listing arrangements.
Name of company
Pantheon Resources plc
Name of scheme
Pantheon's Employee Stock Ownership Plan 2024
Period of return (from / to)
25 July 2025 to 30 April 2026
Number and Class of Securities not issued at the start of the period under the scheme
12,132,899 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")
Plus: The amount for which a blocklisting application has been made since the last date of return
8,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Less: Number of securities issued under the scheme during the period
6,392,226 Ordinary Shares
Equals: Balance under the scheme of securities not yet issued at the end of the period
13,740,673 Ordinary Shares
Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission
12,132,899 Ordinary Shares admitted on 25 July 2025
Name of company
Pantheon Resources plc
Name of scheme
Pantheon Resources plc 2009 Discretionary Share Option Plan, updated July 2020 (the "Scheme")
Period of return (from / to)
25 July 2025 to 30 April 2026
Number and Class of Securities not issued at the start of the period under the scheme
23,930,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")
Plus: The amount for which a blocklisting application has been made since the last date of return
NIL
Less: Number of securities issued under the scheme during the period
NIL
Equals: Balance under the scheme of securities not yet issued at the end of the period
23,930,000 Ordinary Shares
Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission
32,830,000 Ordinary Shares admitted on 18 May 2022
Further information:
Pantheon Resources plc
Max Easley, CEO
Justin Hondris, SVP, Investor Relations
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser, and Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
Charlie Hammond
+44 20 7523 8000
Oak Securities (Joint Broker)
Jerry Keen
+44 20 3973 3678
BlytheRay (Corporate Communications)
+44 20 7138 3204
Tim Blythe
Megan Ray
Matthew Bowld
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SOURCE: Pantheon Resources PLC
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pantheon-resources-plc-announces-blocklisting-interim-update-1163116