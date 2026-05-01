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WKN: A0JKKZ | ISIN: GB00B125SX82 | Ticker-Symbol: P3K
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 08:09
0,115 Euro
-5,10 % -0,006
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1180,12430.04.
0,1180,12530.04.
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 16:26 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Blocklisting Interim Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or the "Company"), the oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun projects located in close proximity to pipeline and transportation infrastructure on Alaska's North Slope, provides the following update in accordance with Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block listing arrangements.

Name of company

Pantheon Resources plc

Name of scheme

Pantheon's Employee Stock Ownership Plan 2024

Period of return (from / to)

25 July 2025 to 30 April 2026

Number and Class of Securities not issued at the start of the period under the scheme

12,132,899 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

Plus: The amount for which a blocklisting application has been made since the last date of return

8,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Less: Number of securities issued under the scheme during the period

6,392,226 Ordinary Shares

Equals: Balance under the scheme of securities not yet issued at the end of the period

13,740,673 Ordinary Shares

Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission

12,132,899 Ordinary Shares admitted on 25 July 2025

Name of company

Pantheon Resources plc

Name of scheme

Pantheon Resources plc 2009 Discretionary Share Option Plan, updated July 2020 (the "Scheme")

Period of return (from / to)

25 July 2025 to 30 April 2026

Number and Class of Securities not issued at the start of the period under the scheme

23,930,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

Plus: The amount for which a blocklisting application has been made since the last date of return

NIL

Less: Number of securities issued under the scheme during the period

NIL

Equals: Balance under the scheme of securities not yet issued at the end of the period

23,930,000 Ordinary Shares

Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission

32,830,000 Ordinary Shares admitted on 18 May 2022

Further information:

Pantheon Resources plc

Max Easley, CEO

Justin Hondris, SVP, Investor Relations


Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser, and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

Charlie Hammond

+44 20 7523 8000

Oak Securities (Joint Broker)

Jerry Keen

+44 20 3973 3678

BlytheRay (Corporate Communications)

+44 20 7138 3204

Tim Blythe

Megan Ray

Matthew Bowld


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Pantheon Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pantheon-resources-plc-announces-blocklisting-interim-update-1163116

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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