Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Blocklisting Interim Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or the "Company"), the oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun projects located in close proximity to pipeline and transportation infrastructure on Alaska's North Slope, provides the following update in accordance with Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block listing arrangements.

Name of company Pantheon Resources plc Name of scheme Pantheon's Employee Stock Ownership Plan 2024 Period of return (from / to) 25 July 2025 to 30 April 2026 Number and Class of Securities not issued at the start of the period under the scheme 12,132,899 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") Plus: The amount for which a blocklisting application has been made since the last date of return 8,000,000 Ordinary Shares Less: Number of securities issued under the scheme during the period 6,392,226 Ordinary Shares Equals: Balance under the scheme of securities not yet issued at the end of the period 13,740,673 Ordinary Shares Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission 12,132,899 Ordinary Shares admitted on 25 July 2025

Name of company Pantheon Resources plc Name of scheme Pantheon Resources plc 2009 Discretionary Share Option Plan, updated July 2020 (the "Scheme") Period of return (from / to) 25 July 2025 to 30 April 2026 Number and Class of Securities not issued at the start of the period under the scheme 23,930,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") Plus: The amount for which a blocklisting application has been made since the last date of return NIL Less: Number of securities issued under the scheme during the period NIL Equals: Balance under the scheme of securities not yet issued at the end of the period 23,930,000 Ordinary Shares Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission 32,830,000 Ordinary Shares admitted on 18 May 2022

Further information:

Pantheon Resources plc Max Easley, CEO Justin Hondris, SVP, Investor Relations

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser, and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor Charlie Hammond +44 20 7523 8000 Oak Securities (Joint Broker) Jerry Keen +44 20 3973 3678 BlytheRay (Corporate Communications) +44 20 7138 3204 Tim Blythe Megan Ray Matthew Bowld



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SOURCE: Pantheon Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pantheon-resources-plc-announces-blocklisting-interim-update-1163116