Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Operational Update and Change of Accounting Date

Operational Update and Change of Accounting Reference Date

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or the "Company"), the oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun projects on Alaska's North Slope, is pleased to provide the following updates:

Operational Update

Since the AGM and Board changes in March, the Chairman and CEO of Pantheon have been almost exclusively focused on farm-out discussions for the Company. There is currently a number of different organisations of varying sizes in the data room with the majority remaining actively engaged and a number of additional companies continue to express interest in engaging.

These discussions are complex and a rapid outcome should not be expected but progress is being made. The Board is encouraged by the level of ongoing engagement, and the Company currently anticipates providing an update to the market before the end of the summer.

Change of Accounting Reference Date and Reporting Calendar

The Company announces that it has resolved to change the accounting reference date from 30 June to 31 December, with immediate effect.

As a result of the change, the Company will adhere to the following reporting timetable:

Publication of its unaudited interim financial results for the 6-month period ending 30 June 2026 by 30 September 2026

Publication of its audited results for the 18-month period to 31 December 2026 by 30 June 2027

Publication of its unaudited interim financial results for the 6-month period ending 30 June 2027 by 30 September 2027

Publication of its audited results for the 12-month period to 31 December 2027 by 30 June 2028

The Company believes this change will achieve a number of benefits including better alignment with internal planning and budgeting systems which operate on a calendar year basis, and to better align it with U.S. and U.K. tax regulatory timetables, improving efficiencies in tax compliance and in administration thereof.

Further information:

Pantheon Resources plc Max Easley, CEO

Justin Hondris, SVP, Investor Relations Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser, and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

Charlie Hammond +44 20 7523 8000 BlytheRay (Corporate Communications) +44 20 7138 3204 Tim Blythe

Megan Ray

Matthew Bowld

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SOURCE: Pantheon Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pantheon-resources-plc-announces-operational-update-and-change-of-accounting-dat-1160267