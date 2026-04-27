Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Vesting of Previously Granted RSUs and TVR

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or the "Company"), the oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun projects on Alaska's North Slope, announces the vesting of previously granted Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") pursuant to Pantheon's Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP"), as announced in 2024 and 2025.

Vesting of Previously Granted RSUs

The Company announces that 3,960,468 RSUs have vested, of which 2,703,058 RSUs vested pursuant to the ESOP granted in 2024 and 1,257,410 RSUs vested pursuant to the ESOP granted in 2025. These amounts represent the gross, pre-tax RSU awards. Following allotment, the resultant PDMR shareholdings will be as outlined in the table below:

PDMR (Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities) Total Previously Granted RSUs Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to RSUs Vested - April 2026* Total Number of Ordinary Shares held following vesting Total Ordinary Shares held as a % of Issued Share Capital Max Easley 728,699 155,511 190,156 0.01% Tralisa Maraj 375,000 73,437 73,437 0.01% Erich Krumanocker 375,000 87,937 87,937 0.01%

*Vested RSUs net of tax

Total Voting Rights

A total of approximately 3,575,136 new shares will be allotted, representing the combined total of the 2024 and 2025 RSU vestings referenced above after taking into account certain tax withholdings. Following this allotment Pantheon will have 1,457,902,447 Ordinary Shares in issue. All of the Ordinary Shares have equal voting rights and none of the Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in Pantheon as at the date of this announcement is therefore 1,457,902,447. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules

Further information:

Pantheon Resources plc

Max Easley, CEO Justin Hondris, SVP, Investor Relations



Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser, and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor Charlie Hammond Oak Securities (Joint Broker) Jerry Keen +44 20 7523 8000 +44 20 3973 3678

BlytheRay (Corporate Communications) +44 20 7138 3204 Tim Blythe Megan Ray Matthew Bowld



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1. Max Easley 2. Tralisa Maraj 3. Erich Krumanocker 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. Chief Executive Officer 2. Chief Financial Officer 3. Chief Development Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pantheon Resources plc b) LEI 213800SWHY5DNQS64J23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00B125SX82 b) Nature of the transaction Post tax Vesting of RSUs into Ordinary Shares for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 1. 155,511 2. 73,437 3. 87,937 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 24 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

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SOURCE: Pantheon Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pantheon-resources-plc-announces-vesting-of-previously-granted-rsus-and-tvr-1161411