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WKN: A0JKKZ | ISIN: GB00B125SX82 | Ticker-Symbol: P3K
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 16:45
0,130 Euro
+9,24 % +0,011
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1120,11819:33
0,1120,11819:36
ACCESS Newswire
27.04.2026 19:26 Uhr
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Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Vesting of Previously Granted RSUs and TVR

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or the "Company"), the oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun projects on Alaska's North Slope, announces the vesting of previously granted Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") pursuant to Pantheon's Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP"), as announced in 2024 and 2025.

Vesting of Previously Granted RSUs

The Company announces that 3,960,468 RSUs have vested, of which 2,703,058 RSUs vested pursuant to the ESOP granted in 2024 and 1,257,410 RSUs vested pursuant to the ESOP granted in 2025. These amounts represent the gross, pre-tax RSU awards. Following allotment, the resultant PDMR shareholdings will be as outlined in the table below:

PDMR

(Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities)

Total Previously Granted RSUs

Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to RSUs Vested - April 2026*

Total Number of Ordinary Shares held following vesting

Total Ordinary Shares held as a % of Issued Share Capital

Max Easley

728,699

155,511

190,156

0.01%

Tralisa Maraj

375,000

73,437

73,437

0.01%

Erich Krumanocker

375,000

87,937

87,937

0.01%

*Vested RSUs net of tax

Total Voting Rights

A total of approximately 3,575,136 new shares will be allotted, representing the combined total of the 2024 and 2025 RSU vestings referenced above after taking into account certain tax withholdings. Following this allotment Pantheon will have 1,457,902,447 Ordinary Shares in issue. All of the Ordinary Shares have equal voting rights and none of the Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in Pantheon as at the date of this announcement is therefore 1,457,902,447. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules

Further information:

Pantheon Resources plc


Max Easley, CEO

Justin Hondris, SVP, Investor Relations



Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser, and Joint Broker)


Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

Charlie Hammond

Oak Securities (Joint Broker)

Jerry Keen

+44 20 7523 8000

+44 20 3973 3678


BlytheRay (Corporate Communications)

+44 20 7138 3204

Tim Blythe

Megan Ray

Matthew Bowld


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1. Max Easley

2. Tralisa Maraj

3. Erich Krumanocker

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1. Chief Executive Officer

2. Chief Financial Officer

3. Chief Development Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pantheon Resources plc

b)

LEI

213800SWHY5DNQS64J23

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00B125SX82

b)

Nature of the transaction

Post tax Vesting of RSUs into Ordinary Shares for nil consideration

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

1. 155,511

2. 73,437

3. 87,937

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

24 April 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Pantheon Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pantheon-resources-plc-announces-vesting-of-previously-granted-rsus-and-tvr-1161411

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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