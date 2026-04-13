

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that popular zero-calorie sweeteners might slightly change the bacteria in our gut and affect genes related to metabolism and inflammation.



Scientists tested this on 47 mice, dividing them into three groups. One group drank plain water, while the other two drank water with either sucralose or stevia. These mice then had offspring for two generations, and those later generations were only given plain water.



Each generation was tested to see how well their bodies handled sugar, which helps detect early signs of diabetes. Researchers also examined their gut bacteria and certain chemicals, called short-chain fatty acids, that can influence gene activity and may be passed from parents to offspring. They also studied five genes linked to inflammation, digestion, and metabolism in the liver and intestines to see how sweeteners might affect overall health.



Published in Frontiers in Nutrition, the results showed that different sweeteners had different effects, and these effects changed over time. In the first generation, only male mice whose parents consumed sucralose showed problems with sugar control. By the second generation, higher blood sugar levels appeared in male descendants of sucralose-fed mice and female descendants of stevia-fed mice.



'The changes we observed in glucose tolerance and gene expression could be interpreted as early biological signals related to metabolic or inflammatory processes,' said lead author Francisca Concha Celume of the Universidad de Chile. 'For example, the animals did not develop diabetes. Instead, what we observed were subtle changes in how the body regulates glucose and in the activity of genes associated with inflammation and metabolic regulation. It is possible that such changes could increase susceptibility to metabolic disturbances under certain conditions, such as a high-fat diet.'



Mice that consumed sweeteners had more varied gut bacteria but fewer beneficial compounds, suggesting their gut bacteria were less healthy. These effects continued in later generations. Sucralose had stronger and longer-lasting negative effects, including more harmful bacteria and fewer helpful ones.



Sucralose also seemed to increase genes linked to inflammation and reduce those linked to metabolism, with effects lasting up to two generations. Stevia had milder effects that didn't last as long. However, the researchers noted that this study only shows possible links, not direct cause and effect. Also, results in mice may not be exactly the same in humans.



'The goal of this research is not to create alarm, but to highlight the need for further investigation,' said Concha. 'It may be reasonable to consider moderation in the consumption of these additives and to continue studying their long-term biological effects.'



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