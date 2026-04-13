Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of 13,333,000 units of the Company (the "Offered Units") at a price of $0.15 per Offered Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,999,950.00 (the "Private Placement"). Each Offered Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid commissions of $99,997.50 and issued 666,650 finders warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to a finder. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of 24 months from closing.

"We are pleased to close this upsized $2 million round, which reflects strong investor confidence in our vision," commented Purebread CEO, Christian Bullock. "These funds will enable us to accelerate new store openings and drive the next phase of growth as we expand into additional high-quality markets."

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to primarily fund new store openings and for general working capital purposes.

The Private Placement remains subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. is a leader in fast-casual cafe / bakeries in British Columbia, driving retail expansion in vibrant communities across Canada and beyond. Purebread is committed to crafting exceptional food experiences and making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the ability of the Company to execute its business plan and vision, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Private Placement and the Company's ability to obtain Exchange approval in connection with the Private Placement.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risks that: the Company is unable to execute its business plan and vision, the Company is unable to use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated and that the Company is unable to obtain Exchange approval in connection with the Private Placement.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company is able to execute its business plan and vision, the Company will be able to use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated and that Exchange approval for the Private Placement will be obtained.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Purebread Brands Inc.