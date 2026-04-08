Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it is increasing the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering to up to $2,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will now consist of up to 13,333,333 units of the Company (the "Offered Units") at a price of $0.15 per Offered Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

Each Offered Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to primarily fund new store openings and for general working capital purposes.

The Private Placement remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including Exchange acceptance. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

Debt Settlement

The Company further announces that it has agreed to issue an aggregate of 20,000,000 units of the Company (the "Settlement Units") to an arms' length creditor at a price of $0.15 per Settlement Unit, in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $3,000,000 (the "Debt Settlement"). Each Settlement Unit will be comprised of one Common Share and one-half of one Warrant, with each whole Warrant exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Completion of the Debt Settlement remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. is a leader in fast-casual cafe / bakeries in British Columbia, driving retail expansion in vibrant communities across Canada and beyond. Purebread is committed to crafting exceptional food experiences and making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the anticipated use of proceeds of the Private Placement and the Company's ability to obtain Exchange approval in connection with the Private Placement and Debt Settlement, and the anticipated timing thereof.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risks that: the Company is unable to use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated and that the Company is unable to obtain Exchange approval in connection with the Private Placement and Debt Settlement, or that the Company will be unable to do so on the timeline anticipated.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated and that Exchange approval for the Private Placement and Debt Settlement will be obtained on the timeline anticipated by management.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Purebread Brands Inc.