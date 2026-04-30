Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release on January 13, 2026, it has completed its previously announced shares for debt transaction and issued an aggregate of 1,579,670 units of the Company ("Settlement Units") at a price of $1.25 per Settlement Unit, in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $1,974,588 (the "Debt Settlement"). Each Settlement Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") with such Warrants exercisable by the holder to acquire Common Shares of the Company, at a price of $2.50 per Common Share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

All Common Shares are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. is a leader in fast-casual cafe / bakeries in British Columbia, driving retail expansion in vibrant communities across Canada and beyond. Purebread is committed to crafting exceptional food experiences and making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294945

Source: Purebread Brands Inc.