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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Kadestone Capital Corp. (TSXV: KDSX) ("Kadestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement announced on February 25, 2026 (the "Private Placement") of secured convertible notes ("Convertible Notes") and common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"). Pursuant to the second tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued two Convertible Notes in the aggregate principal amount of $330,000 and 660,000 Warrants. Together with the proceeds of the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1.98 million. The Company also announces that it is extending the Private Placement, under the same terms as previously disclosed, until April 30, 2026.

The Convertible Notes will mature on the date that is 36 months after issuance (the "Maturity Date"), subject to acceleration upon the occurrence of an event of default, and will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, compounded monthly and payable on redemption or conversion. On the Maturity Date, the principal amount of the Convertible Notes, together with accrued and unpaid interest, will be convertible into common shares in the capital of Kadestone ("Common Shares") at the option of the holder at a conversion price of $0.50 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, any conversion of interest accrued on the Convertible Notes, including the conversion price applicable thereto, will be subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). For additional information regarding the Convertible Notes, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 11, 2026.

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from issuance, subject to customary adjustments.

The proceeds of the second tranche closing will be used to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the second tranche of the Private Placement, including any underlying Common Shares, will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period, expiring August 11, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

About Kadestone

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, acquisition, development and management of residential and commercial income producing properties, and procurement and sale of building materials within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates five complimentary business lines spanning building materials procurement and supply, property development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at www.kadestone.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Kevin Hoffman"

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's objectives, goals and future plans, including the Company's ability to identify opportunities and secure additional investments in 2026 and the Company's vision to become a leading vertically integrated property company, may constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Because of various risks and uncertainties, including those referenced below, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to Kadestone's ability to receive sufficient financing to execute its business objectives or plans on acceptable terms or at all; Kadestone's ability to realize the anticipated benefits for its synergistic business lines; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Additional information identifying assumptions, risks and uncertainties relating to Kadestone is contained in Kadestone's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include, but are not limited to, Kadestone's requirement of significant additional capital; Kadestone's ability to receive sufficient financing to execute its business objectives or plans on acceptable terms or at all; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus dated September 2, 2020, and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292296

Source: Kadestone Capital Corp.