

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines has rolled out a revamped Delta One business-class suite, marking the first significant upgrade to its premium cabin in almost ten years, especially as competition heats up for affluent travelers.



These new suites will first be seen on Delta's Airbus A350-1000 aircraft starting in 2027. They'll have beds that are three inches longer and come with a new pillow-top cushion aimed at enhancing comfort.



Company executives pointed out that the updated design also grants more legroom and better support for side sleepers, all based on customer feedback collected during testing.



On the A350-1000 planes, which are intended for long-haul international routes, there will be 50 of these upgraded suites. Delta was one of the pioneers of enclosed business class suites with doors back in 2017, and this latest redesign is a continuation of that innovation.



This move is happening as airlines ramp up their investments in premium seating to boost their bottom lines. Delta reported a 14% increase in revenue from premium tickets in the first quarter, showing there's strong demand from high-spending travelers.



United Airlines, a rival, has also recently launched upgraded Polaris suites, reflecting a wider industry trend toward offering more luxurious and higher-margin travel options.



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