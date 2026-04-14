

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roblox is making a significant update to its child safety features, introducing new account types based on age, despite some backlash from parents regarding the accuracy of its age detection tech.



With around 144 million users logging in daily, the platform is rolling out 'Roblox Kids' and 'Roblox Select' accounts aimed at customizing content and communication options according to estimated ages.



To identify a user's age, the system uses tools like facial analysis, and Roblox claims it's usually accurate within about 1.4 years for those under 18. Still, some parents worry their kids might be wrongly classified as older, which could lead to them having fewer safety measures and less parental control.



With the new setup, Roblox Kids accounts will have a more straightforward interface without any communication tools and will only grant access to selected games.



On the other hand, Roblox Select accounts for kids aged nine to 15 will allow some interaction and a wider range of content. Users who don't go through age verification will face tougher restrictions.



These changes come as online child safety faces more scrutiny, especially after reports of grooming cases on the platform. Roblox states that parents can challenge age classifications, reset checks, or use ID verification, while also gaining more control over messaging and what content their kids can access.



While experts acknowledge the effort, they emphasize the importance of independent oversight, pointing out the ongoing risks associated with user-created content and interactions.



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