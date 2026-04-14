

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a firm note Tuesday amid hopes that there may still be a path to a peace deal between the United States and Iran.



U.S. President Donald Trump said that Tehran has contacted Washington about a potential agreement, helping ease concerns about further disruptions to energy supplies.



'I can tell you we've been called by the other side. They'd like to make a deal very badly,' Trump told reporters on Monday - adding to speculation the two sides are exploring a second round of face-to-face negotiations to secure a lasting ceasefire.



Discussions between Washinton and Tehran are ongoing and another round of negotiations remains possible, with Turkey reportedly working to bridge differences between both sides, according to CNN.



The U.S. administration remains cautiously optimistic that a diplomatic breakthrough is still achievable, and both sides could consider extending the ceasefire deadline to allow additional time for negotiations, it was said.



According to reports by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, Tehran proposed suspending uranium enrichment for up to five years, an offer rejected by Washington which insisted on a 20-year freeze.



Asian markets traded higher on renewed hopes of U.S.-Iran talks. China's export growth slowed sharply to hit a five-month low of 2.5 percent in dollar terms in March, while imports surged 27.8 percent from a year ago, logging their strongest growth in more than four years, China customs data showed today.



Gold rose toward $4,800 an ounce after two sessions of declines and U.S. Treasury yields were little changed, while the safe-haven dollar fell to a 1-1/2-month low against a basket of currencies.



Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 percent below $98 a barrel amid signs of potential U.S.-Iran dialogue to end the war.



Overnight, U.S. stocks reversed course to end sharply higher as the earnings season got underway and reports emerged that the U.S. and Iran are eyeing more talks, helping offset earlier concerns over the announcement of a naval blockade of all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.



Investors shrugged off data that showed existing home sales slipped to a nine-month low in March amid tight inventory and growing concerns over the labor market.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 rallied 1 percent and the Dow added 0.6 percent.



European stocks closed well off their worst levels on Monday. The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.2 percent.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both dipped by 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.



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