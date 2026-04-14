SES, a leading space solutions company, today announced that Japan Airlines (JAL) has selected SES to deliver new multi-orbit inflight connectivity (IFC) for its Airbus and Boeing long-haul fleet, supporting the airline's ongoing commitment to an onboard experience that enables passengers to stay connected with fast, dependable internet access.

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SES, Japan Airlines to Expand Multi-Orbit Inflight Connectivity to Long-Haul Fleet. Credit: Japan Airlines

Under the agreement, JAL will install SES's multi-orbit electronically steered antenna (ESA) system on 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft (linefit), 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft (linefit) and 11 Boeing 787-9 aircraft (retrofit). Linefit deliveries are expected to begin in 2028.

JAL, a leader in world-class service and inflight connectivity and a long-time SES customer, is enhancing the customer experience on its international long-haul fleet, building on its prior order of SES's multi-orbit electronically steered antenna (ESA) system for its Boeing 737-8 aircraft, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027. Electronically steered antennas are low-profile and support multi-orbit operations, leveraging both geostationary coverage and Low Earth Orbit partner constellations to deliver broad coverage and low latency.

"Japan Airlines' passengers will benefit from multi-orbit connectivity delivering fast, dependable internet access with wide coverage and low latency," said Enrique Villasenor, SES Vice President of Global Airline Partnerships. "Bringing this service to JAL's A350 and 787 fleet builds on more than 10 years of partnership and supports the airline's long-haul expansion of next-generation connectivity, advancing JAL's leadership in inflight service innovation and its commitment to an exceptional customer experience."

JAL's inflight connectivity evolution builds on more than a decade of continuous investment in onboard digital services. "SES has been a trusted partner of JAL since 2013," said Junko Sakihara, Deputy Senior Vice President Customer Experience at Japan Airlines. "We are proud to have been among the first airlines in the world to offer free service for all passengers flying on our domestic routes starting in 2017. Our decision to provide the SES inflight connectivity to our long-haul passengers is due to the multi-orbit redundancy, reliability and continuous innovation."

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "expected", and "enable".

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as the performance, reliability and useful life of satellites and associated technologies; ability to renew or perform commercial agreements on expected terms; and regulatory, licensing and certification requirements applicable to satellite communications and commercial aviation services. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Contacts:

Steven Lott

Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

SES.Press@ses.com