

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe (PUBGY.PK, PGPEF.PK, PUBP.PA), a French advertising and public relations company, on Tuesday reported a decline in net revenue for the first quarter.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company posted net revenue of EUR3.460 billion, less than EUR3.535 billion in the same period last year, hurt by a negative foreign exchange impact of EUR268 million.



Net revenue from North America slipped to EUR2.145 billion from the prior year's EUR2.235 billion.



Revenue, however, increased to EUR4.191 billion from EUR4.161 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the Group has reaffirmed its 4% to 5% net revenue organic growth guidance. This reflects new business tailwinds, strong client retention, and growth across its client base.



Further, Publicis Groupe,said: 'The Groupe has all the conditions in place to sustain this performance beyond 2026, and confirms its objective of net revenue and headline EPS annual growth at constant currency of +6% to +7% and +7% to +9% respectively.'



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