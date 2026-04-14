EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: UPDATES IN RELATION TO EAGLE BIDCO'S ADMINISTRATION

Lyon, 14 April 2026 - 8.00 am

The Board of Directors of Eagle Football Group ("EFG" or "the Company") held a meeting yesterday and took note of certain developments in connection with the administration proceedings of the Company's majority shareholder, the English company Eagle Football Holdings Bidco Limited ("Eagle Bidco")[1].

It was noted that, in accordance with the recommendations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and subject to the conditions set out therein, in particular the demonstration of a serious interest, the Company may share confidential information with third parties interested in the acquisition of the EFG shares held by Eagle Bidco. Any communication of any such confidential information must take place under the protection of a confidentiality undertaking.

In this regard, the Company concluded confidentiality undertakings (i) with Eagle Bidco, for the purposes of organizing Eagle Bidco's administration proceedings and seeking a potential buyer for Eagle Bidco's assets, including the shares it holds in EFG, and (ii) from a consortium comprising funds managed by Ares Capital and an affiliate of Michele Kang, the Company's Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer[2]. The Company may, as the case may be, enter into similar confidentiality undertakings with other interested third parties in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, given that the administration proceedings of Eagle Bidco may result in a change of control of the Company, followed by a mandatory tender offer for its securities, and in light of potential conflicts of interest that could arise if the Company's CEO were to be involved in such a transaction, the Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with best market practices, has established an Ad Hoc Committee composed of three independent directors, namely Gilbert Saada (Chair), Nathalie Dechy and Victoria Wescott. This Committee will be responsible for overseeing the administration process in the interest of the Company and, when appropriate as applicable, proposing to the Board of Directors the appointment of an independent expert, monitoring the work of said expert, and issuing a recommendation to the Board of Directors regarding the merits of a potential tender offer for the Company, its shareholders, and its employees.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +44 781 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

[1] See the Company's press release dated March 27, 2026 regarding the initiation of administration proceedings at Eagle Bidco.

[2] Regarding commitments with related parties, see the disclosures made today by the Company on its website pursuant to Article L. 22-10-13 of the French Commercial Code (Eagle Football Group - Regulated Information).

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xWuaYcVnapiVy25vasiZaWpkb2tlmWnImGSalWJtZ8jFcJpplG6Tm8WbZnJommxn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97571-efg-pr-14042026-en.pdf