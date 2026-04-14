Orosur Mining Inc Announces New mineralised zone discovered near Pepas

New mineralised zone discovered near Pepas

Drilling 100m west of Pepas intersects significant gold mineralisation: PEP082, 26.4m @ 2.85g/t Au from 5.3m. PEP083, 14.45m @ 8.27g/t Au from surface.

Mineralised material visually similar to Pepas with evidence of the same mineralising events.

Orientation drilling of this new zone underway.

Drilling at APTA commenced.

Airborne magnetic survey commenced.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá" or the "Project").

Anzá - Colombia

The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 330km2, within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of the city of Medellín.

These titles and applications are owned by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The latter of these was acquired by Orosur in November 2024 from the Company's previous JV partners, Newmont Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines. Orosur thus owns 100% of the Anzá Project.

Since acquiring 100% control, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:

Pepas - a shallow, high-grade ore body of gold mineralisation for which the Company has calculated a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced February 10 th 2026.

APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has to date seen over 38,000m of historical drilling, and at which drilling has recently recommenced.

El Cedro - a cluster of gold porphyry intrusions in the south of the Project area that are currently subject to mapping and sampling programs, with a view to potentially being drilled later in H1 2026.

Figure 1. Anzá Project

Pepas

The Company's primary focus since reassuming control of the Project in late 2024, was to explore the immediate area of Pepas, ultimately leading to the publication of a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Pepas gold deposit on February 10th 2026.

This MRE was based upon drilling undertaken by the Company and its previous JV partner from 2022 to late 2025. Results from the final hole included in the MRE, PEP074, were announced on January 8th, 2026.

Following completion of the MRE drillout in late 2025, the Company then embarked on a semi-regional drilling program around the Pepas deposit. The objective of this drilling program was to better understand the larger scale litho-structural controls that led to formation of the Pepas deposit, such that, in combination with additional mapping and sampling in the wider region, vectors toward additional mineralisation might be developed.

A number of holes (PEP075 to PEP081) were drilled to the NW of Pepas as several long sections (Figure 2.) to assist in developing an understanding of the macro scale structural setting within which the Pepas ore body was hosted. This included mapping the strike extensions of the Tesorito faults that bound Pepas, and to better understand the interaction between various source intrusions and associated volcanoclastic host rocks.

This program has added substantially to the Company's wider scale understanding of the area, intersecting several major structures of interest, but with generally low grades of gold mineralisation. This program was then originally planned to be continued on the SE side of Pepas to build a structural picture over the entire Pepas trend. This SE drilling program will however require some additional surface mapping and development of access tracks before it can commence.

In the meantime, following these NE sections, hole PEP082 was drilled to follow up drill intersections from two previous holes in early 2025.

Holes PEP023 and PEP024 (Figure 3.) were drilled in January/February 2025 to test anomalous channel samples and surface silicification some 100m west of the main Pepas zone. Assay results from these holes were announced on March 10th, 2025, and returned moderate gold intersections of 15m @ 1.7g/t Au and 6.35m @ 1.99g/t Au respectively. However, as grades and thickness of mineralisation at Pepas were so compelling, the Company took the decision to focus on moving Pepas to an MRE as quickly, with a plan to follow up this western area at a later date.

PEP082 was drilled to cut the mineralised zone from PEP023 from a different orientation and returned a substantial intersection of 26.4m @ 2.85g/t Au from near surface, but importantly, demonstrating the same lithologies and two same mineralising events that form the basis of the Pepas deposit, suggesting the two occurrences are likely related.

Subsequently, PEP083 was collared to the south and drilling back to toward PEP083 as the first phase of orientation drilling to better understand the form and trend of this mineralised zone. PEP083 returned a shorter, but very high-grade gold intersection from surface of 14.45m @ 8.27g/t Au, again showing the same two mineralising events.

This orientation drilling will continue for a short period of time before any step out drilling is considered. To that end, holes PEP084 to PEP086 have just been completed, with similar mineralised lithologies being visually identified.



Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) PEP075 56.95 73.4 16.45 0.14 PEP076 No significant results PEP077 5 10 5 0.23 PEP078 No significant results PEP079 11.05 25.2 14.15 0.41 34.75 45.2 10.45 0.29 PEP080 69.45 76.4 6.95 0.12 PEP081 211.65 229.9 18.25 0.28 PEP082 5.3 31.7 26.40 2.85 including 19.3 27 7.70 5.07 PEP083 0 14.45 14.45 8.27 including 0.95 3.5 2.55 42.7

Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect

Figure 2. Plan of holes

Figure 3. Section PEP082

Figure 4. Section PEP083

APTA

The APTA prospect in the centre of the Project area has seen almost 39,000m of drilling by various companies since 2012. This work has identified a substantial epithermal gold system.

The last phase of drilling was undertaken by the Company's previous JV partner, MMA, from late 2020 through early 2022, at which time the abatement of Covid related operational restrictions allowed MMA field crews to begin to explore the wider Anzá project area. Results from the final holes of this phase of work were announced on 27th June 2022.

Following work done by the Company and as noted in the recently published NI43-101 report for the Anzá Project (released March 26th 2026), APTA is deemed to be of a similar geological style to Pepas, albeit somewhat deeper and in a different host rock.

The Company has undertaken its own geological studies and has developed targeting concepts to explain the emplacement of APTA and to open areas of untested exploration potential. A program of several holes is planned to test these concepts, the first of which, MAP106 commenced last week. This hole has a planned depth of 400m.

Airborne Magnetic Survey

Most of the Anzá Project area was covered by a helicopter borne magnetic/radiometric survey from 2012. However, while these data are of use, the Company considers the survey specifications and data quality to be sub-optimal, a view confirmed by comparison with a more detailed drone mounted magnetic survey undertaken by the Company over Pepas in early 2025.

A larger drone mounted magnetic survey has just commenced over the southern half of the Project area, covering the El Cedro porphyry cluster and the APTA deposit. Results are expected in the near term. It is anticipated that the results of this work will assist in drill targeting for both APTA and the El Cedro porphyry system which are currently being mapped and sampled.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"We have always considered Pepas to be a small part of a larger system but held back on wider exploration until the MRE was complete. It is encouraging to have now identified extensions or repetitions of this mineralised system that will form the basis of more detailed exploration. This drilling, in conjunction with the new rig at APTA and potential drilling at El Cedro in coming months, finally sees the Anzá project being explored to its potential."

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Alison Allfrey

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2026 Programme*

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) PEP-001 403384 705000 1001 -50 150 PEP-002 403384 705000 1001 -60 290 PEP-003 403240 705142 1001 -49.60 95.2 PEP-004 403508 705671 838 -59.8 99.8 PEP-005 403373 704990 1008 -49.8 94.6 PEP-007 403374 704990 1008 -69.9 170 PEP-008 403232 704803 971 -50 60 PEP-009 403032 705057 1055 -50 80 PEP-010 403375 705106 982 -50.31 190.4 PEP-011 403573 704939 1001 -50.3 255 PEP-012 403415 704890 997 -56 352 PEP-013 403413 704887 997 -50 43 PEP-014 403400 704910 1007 -50 43 PEP-015 403375 704938 1017 -50 43 PEP-016 403326 704912 999 -50 43 PEP-017 403365 704848 976 -40 47 PEP-018 403345 704851 977 -45 43 PEP-019 403446 704890 991 -45 43 PEP-020 403446 704890 991 -75 43 PEP-021 403424 704935 1012 -62 223 PEP-022 403424 704935 1012 -42 223 PEP-023 403245 704927 969 -50 43 PEP-024 403245 704927 969 -78 43 PEP-025 403369 704888 1001 -45 43 PEP-026 403339 704955 1008 -63 50 PEP-027 403468 704909 1003 -46 228 PEP-028 403398 704957 1012 -58 223 PEP-029 403311 705018 1011 -50 50 PEP-030 403311 705018 1011 -50 000 PEP-031B 403486 704901 998 -52 220 PEP-032 403431 704861 982 -60 15 PEP-033 403431 704861 982 -65 100 PEP-034 403431 704861 982 -45 315 PEP-035 403369 704882 996 -45 223 PEP-036 403311 705152 989 -45 30 PEP-037 403354 705227 958 -50 210 PEP-038 403332 705219 967 -45 128 PEP-039 403411 704798 957 -45 73 PEP-040 403369 704882 995 -80 212 PEP-041 403373 704936 1008 -50 3 PEP-042 403396 705038 716 -50 82 PEP-043 403298 704942 981 -50 43 PEP-044 403402 704948 1011 -62 33 PEP-045 403406 704949 1011 -60 223 PEP-046 403420 704933 1007 -53 43 PEP-047 403414 704927 1008 -74 223 PEP-048 403448 704922 1005 -54 043 PEP-049 403447 704920 1005 -55 223 PEP-050 403459 704905 1003 -45 43 PEP-051 403391 704928 1011 -61 43 PEP-052 403391 704928 1011 -87 43 PEP-053 403391 704929 1012 -60 223 PEP-054 403380 704954 1011 -52 43 PEP-055 403380 704954 1011 -86 223 PEP-056 403371 704970 1012 -61 43 PEP-057 403371 704970 1012 -71 223 PEP-058 403371 704970 1012 -85 223 PEP-059 403384 704976 1007 -59 43 PEP-060 403372 704908 1005 -55 43 PEP-061 403361 704988 1010 -80 223 PEP-062 403361 704988 1010 -61 43 PEP-063 403345 705005 1009 -50 80 PEP-064 403356 704923 1005 -51 43 PEP-065 403359 704949 1008 -59 43 PEP-065B 403359 704949 1008 -50 43 PEP-066 403423 704938 1009 -64 223 PEP-067 403400 704870 990 -53 43 PEP-068 403342 704989 1010 -56 43 PEP-069 403342 704987 1010 -80 218 PEP-070 403260 705071 1013 -50 30 PEP-071 403333 705005 1009 -51 90 PEP-072B 403435 704879 989 -70 43 PEP-073 403423 704917 1006 -50 307 PEP-074 403423 704917 1006 -60 127 PEP-075 403240 705267 946 -50 221 PEP-076 403240 705267 946 -60 042 PEP-077 403304 705228 959 -60 042 PEP-078 403304 705228 959 -60 222 PEP-079 403304 705228 959 -50 120 PEP-080 403093 705100 1026 -50 042 PEP-081 403215 705006 984 -55 032 PEP-082 403261 704941 977 -58 190 PEP-083 403267 704913 972 -45 342

*Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay

Samples from the EL Pantano project are sent to the preparation facility and fire assay laboratory of Alex Stewart Laboratories in Perito Moreno to be assayed for gold. Pulps are then sent to the larger Alex Stewart facility in Mendoza for multi-element analysis.

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and in Argentina and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-new-mineralised-zone-discovered-near-pepas-1157323