Orosur Mining Inc Announces New mineralised zone discovered near Pepas

New mineralised zone discovered near Pepas
Drilling 100m west of Pepas intersects significant gold mineralisation:
PEP082, 26.4m @ 2.85g/t Au from 5.3m.
PEP083, 14.45m @ 8.27g/t Au from surface.
Mineralised material visually similar to Pepas with evidence of the same mineralising events.
Orientation drilling of this new zone underway.
Drilling at APTA commenced.
Airborne magnetic survey commenced.
LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá" or the "Project").
Anzá - Colombia
The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 330km2, within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of the city of Medellín.
These titles and applications are owned by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The latter of these was acquired by Orosur in November 2024 from the Company's previous JV partners, Newmont Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines. Orosur thus owns 100% of the Anzá Project.
Since acquiring 100% control, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:
Pepas - a shallow, high-grade ore body of gold mineralisation for which the Company has calculated a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced February 10th 2026.
APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has to date seen over 38,000m of historical drilling, and at which drilling has recently recommenced.
El Cedro - a cluster of gold porphyry intrusions in the south of the Project area that are currently subject to mapping and sampling programs, with a view to potentially being drilled later in H1 2026.
Figure 1. Anzá Project
Pepas
The Company's primary focus since reassuming control of the Project in late 2024, was to explore the immediate area of Pepas, ultimately leading to the publication of a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Pepas gold deposit on February 10th 2026.
This MRE was based upon drilling undertaken by the Company and its previous JV partner from 2022 to late 2025. Results from the final hole included in the MRE, PEP074, were announced on January 8th, 2026.
Following completion of the MRE drillout in late 2025, the Company then embarked on a semi-regional drilling program around the Pepas deposit. The objective of this drilling program was to better understand the larger scale litho-structural controls that led to formation of the Pepas deposit, such that, in combination with additional mapping and sampling in the wider region, vectors toward additional mineralisation might be developed.
A number of holes (PEP075 to PEP081) were drilled to the NW of Pepas as several long sections (Figure 2.) to assist in developing an understanding of the macro scale structural setting within which the Pepas ore body was hosted. This included mapping the strike extensions of the Tesorito faults that bound Pepas, and to better understand the interaction between various source intrusions and associated volcanoclastic host rocks.
This program has added substantially to the Company's wider scale understanding of the area, intersecting several major structures of interest, but with generally low grades of gold mineralisation. This program was then originally planned to be continued on the SE side of Pepas to build a structural picture over the entire Pepas trend. This SE drilling program will however require some additional surface mapping and development of access tracks before it can commence.
In the meantime, following these NE sections, hole PEP082 was drilled to follow up drill intersections from two previous holes in early 2025.
Holes PEP023 and PEP024 (Figure 3.) were drilled in January/February 2025 to test anomalous channel samples and surface silicification some 100m west of the main Pepas zone. Assay results from these holes were announced on March 10th, 2025, and returned moderate gold intersections of 15m @ 1.7g/t Au and 6.35m @ 1.99g/t Au respectively. However, as grades and thickness of mineralisation at Pepas were so compelling, the Company took the decision to focus on moving Pepas to an MRE as quickly, with a plan to follow up this western area at a later date.
PEP082 was drilled to cut the mineralised zone from PEP023 from a different orientation and returned a substantial intersection of 26.4m @ 2.85g/t Au from near surface, but importantly, demonstrating the same lithologies and two same mineralising events that form the basis of the Pepas deposit, suggesting the two occurrences are likely related.
Subsequently, PEP083 was collared to the south and drilling back to toward PEP083 as the first phase of orientation drilling to better understand the form and trend of this mineralised zone. PEP083 returned a shorter, but very high-grade gold intersection from surface of 14.45m @ 8.27g/t Au, again showing the same two mineralising events.
This orientation drilling will continue for a short period of time before any step out drilling is considered. To that end, holes PEP084 to PEP086 have just been completed, with similar mineralised lithologies being visually identified.
Hole Number
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
PEP075
56.95
73.4
16.45
0.14
PEP076
No significant results
PEP077
5
10
5
0.23
PEP078
No significant results
PEP079
11.05
25.2
14.15
0.41
34.75
45.2
10.45
0.29
PEP080
69.45
76.4
6.95
0.12
PEP081
211.65
229.9
18.25
0.28
PEP082
5.3
31.7
26.40
2.85
including
19.3
27
7.70
5.07
PEP083
0
14.45
14.45
8.27
including
0.95
3.5
2.55
42.7
Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect
Figure 2. Plan of holes
Figure 3. Section PEP082
Figure 4. Section PEP083
APTA
The APTA prospect in the centre of the Project area has seen almost 39,000m of drilling by various companies since 2012. This work has identified a substantial epithermal gold system.
The last phase of drilling was undertaken by the Company's previous JV partner, MMA, from late 2020 through early 2022, at which time the abatement of Covid related operational restrictions allowed MMA field crews to begin to explore the wider Anzá project area. Results from the final holes of this phase of work were announced on 27th June 2022.
Following work done by the Company and as noted in the recently published NI43-101 report for the Anzá Project (released March 26th 2026), APTA is deemed to be of a similar geological style to Pepas, albeit somewhat deeper and in a different host rock.
The Company has undertaken its own geological studies and has developed targeting concepts to explain the emplacement of APTA and to open areas of untested exploration potential. A program of several holes is planned to test these concepts, the first of which, MAP106 commenced last week. This hole has a planned depth of 400m.
Airborne Magnetic Survey
Most of the Anzá Project area was covered by a helicopter borne magnetic/radiometric survey from 2012. However, while these data are of use, the Company considers the survey specifications and data quality to be sub-optimal, a view confirmed by comparison with a more detailed drone mounted magnetic survey undertaken by the Company over Pepas in early 2025.
A larger drone mounted magnetic survey has just commenced over the southern half of the Project area, covering the El Cedro porphyry cluster and the APTA deposit. Results are expected in the near term. It is anticipated that the results of this work will assist in drill targeting for both APTA and the El Cedro porphyry system which are currently being mapped and sampled.
Orosur CEO Brad George commented:
"We have always considered Pepas to be a small part of a larger system but held back on wider exploration until the MRE was complete. It is encouraging to have now identified extensions or repetitions of this mineralised system that will form the basis of more detailed exploration. This drilling, in conjunction with the new rig at APTA and potential drilling at El Cedro in coming months, finally sees the Anzá project being explored to its potential."
For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Alison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2026 Programme*
Hole ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation asl (m)
Dip (°)
Azimuth (°)
PEP-001
403384
705000
1001
-50
150
PEP-002
403384
705000
1001
-60
290
PEP-003
403240
705142
1001
-49.60
95.2
PEP-004
403508
705671
838
-59.8
99.8
PEP-005
403373
704990
1008
-49.8
94.6
PEP-007
403374
704990
1008
-69.9
170
PEP-008
403232
704803
971
-50
60
PEP-009
403032
705057
1055
-50
80
PEP-010
403375
705106
982
-50.31
190.4
PEP-011
403573
704939
1001
-50.3
255
PEP-012
403415
704890
997
-56
352
PEP-013
403413
704887
997
-50
43
PEP-014
403400
704910
1007
-50
43
PEP-015
403375
704938
1017
-50
43
PEP-016
403326
704912
999
-50
43
PEP-017
403365
704848
976
-40
47
PEP-018
403345
704851
977
-45
43
PEP-019
403446
704890
991
-45
43
PEP-020
403446
704890
991
-75
43
PEP-021
403424
704935
1012
-62
223
PEP-022
403424
704935
1012
-42
223
PEP-023
403245
704927
969
-50
43
PEP-024
403245
704927
969
-78
43
PEP-025
403369
704888
1001
-45
43
PEP-026
403339
704955
1008
-63
50
PEP-027
403468
704909
1003
-46
228
PEP-028
403398
704957
1012
-58
223
PEP-029
403311
705018
1011
-50
50
PEP-030
403311
705018
1011
-50
000
PEP-031B
403486
704901
998
-52
220
PEP-032
403431
704861
982
-60
15
PEP-033
403431
704861
982
-65
100
PEP-034
403431
704861
982
-45
315
PEP-035
403369
704882
996
-45
223
PEP-036
403311
705152
989
-45
30
PEP-037
403354
705227
958
-50
210
PEP-038
403332
705219
967
-45
128
PEP-039
403411
704798
957
-45
73
PEP-040
403369
704882
995
-80
212
PEP-041
403373
704936
1008
-50
3
PEP-042
403396
705038
716
-50
82
PEP-043
403298
704942
981
-50
43
PEP-044
403402
704948
1011
-62
33
PEP-045
403406
704949
1011
-60
223
PEP-046
403420
704933
1007
-53
43
PEP-047
403414
704927
1008
-74
223
PEP-048
403448
704922
1005
-54
043
PEP-049
403447
704920
1005
-55
223
PEP-050
403459
704905
1003
-45
43
PEP-051
403391
704928
1011
-61
43
PEP-052
403391
704928
1011
-87
43
PEP-053
403391
704929
1012
-60
223
PEP-054
403380
704954
1011
-52
43
PEP-055
403380
704954
1011
-86
223
PEP-056
403371
704970
1012
-61
43
PEP-057
403371
704970
1012
-71
223
PEP-058
403371
704970
1012
-85
223
PEP-059
403384
704976
1007
-59
43
PEP-060
403372
704908
1005
-55
43
PEP-061
403361
704988
1010
-80
223
PEP-062
403361
704988
1010
-61
43
PEP-063
403345
705005
1009
-50
80
PEP-064
403356
704923
1005
-51
43
PEP-065
403359
704949
1008
-59
43
PEP-065B
403359
704949
1008
-50
43
PEP-066
403423
704938
1009
-64
223
PEP-067
403400
704870
990
-53
43
PEP-068
403342
704989
1010
-56
43
PEP-069
403342
704987
1010
-80
218
PEP-070
403260
705071
1013
-50
30
PEP-071
403333
705005
1009
-51
90
PEP-072B
403435
704879
989
-70
43
PEP-073
403423
704917
1006
-50
307
PEP-074
403423
704917
1006
-60
127
PEP-075
403240
705267
946
-50
221
PEP-076
403240
705267
946
-60
042
PEP-077
403304
705228
959
-60
042
PEP-078
403304
705228
959
-60
222
PEP-079
403304
705228
959
-50
120
PEP-080
403093
705100
1026
-50
042
PEP-081
403215
705006
984
-55
032
PEP-082
403261
704941
977
-58
190
PEP-083
403267
704913
972
-45
342
*Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.
Qualified Persons Statement
The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.
Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.
Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).
Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.
Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay
Samples from the EL Pantano project are sent to the preparation facility and fire assay laboratory of Alex Stewart Laboratories in Perito Moreno to be assayed for gold. Pulps are then sent to the larger Alex Stewart facility in Mendoza for multi-element analysis.
30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.
Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.
Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and in Argentina and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-new-mineralised-zone-discovered-near-pepas-1157323