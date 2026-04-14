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WKN: A1W8HT | ISIN: US8617801043 | Ticker-Symbol: S9O
Frankfurt
14.04.26 | 08:03
16,312 Euro
+0,02 % +0,004
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARROWMARK FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARROWMARK FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,19016,83010:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 00:06 Uhr
24 Leser
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ArrowMark Financial Corp. Announces Monthly Cash Distribution of $0.15 per Share for April 2026

DENVER, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial" or the "Company"), an SEC registered closed-end management investment company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.15 per share for April 2026. The total distribution of $0.15 per share will be payable on April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 23, 2026.

"We are very pleased to announce the regular monthly distribution of $0.15. We believe these distributions reflect the Fund's ability to consistently over-earn its declared monthly distribution rate. ArrowMark Financial is committed to providing consistent risk-adjusted returns while maintaining focus on capital preservation and income generation for our shareholders," said Chairman & CEO Sanjai Bhonsle.

About ArrowMark Financial Corp.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX." Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com or contact the Fund's secondary market service agent at 877-855-3434.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Fund with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Fund's website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

Contact:

BANX@destracapital.com

Destra Capital Advisors LLC (877) 855-3434
Destra Capital Advisors LLC provides secondary market services for the Fund by agreement.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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